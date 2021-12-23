Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for January 2022

December flew by this year with its usual holiday madness. As we round out 2021, another month means another batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Xbox is continuing the holiday celebrations into January with four free games to Xbox gamers with an active Xbox Live Gold subscription. Remember, if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, then you get a Live subscription for free so you can snag these games as well.

As always, January’s games can be redeemed on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S. This month has a sort of retro feel, with a few different games that can offer hours of exciting fun. Let’s see what Xbox has to offer with this month’s Games with Gold.

Free Games with Gold for January 2022

Kicking things off next month is NeroVoider, a co-op RPG where you battle through hordes of dangerous robots with up to four of your friends. Also on offer is the 2D mining and crafting game Aground where you can build a life on land or explore the vast expanses of space.

This month’s classic portion of the lineup starts off with Radiant Silvergun, the legendary vertical shooter, and follows up with an updated version of the classic Space Invaders Infinity Gene.

All of these games will be available through different portions of January, so make sure you don’t miss out on that window. For gamers with Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate, the free Games with Gold every month is a huge bonus that you’ll want to take full advantage of.

Check out all the titles and their availability dates below:

NeuroVoider – Available January 1 to 31

– Available January 1 to 31 Aground – Available January 16 to February 15

– Available January 16 to February 15 Radiant Silvergun – Available January 1 to 15

– Available January 1 to 15 Space Invaders Infinity Gene – Available January 16 to 31

And that does it for January’s Games with Gold on Xbox. Be sure to jump on the Xbox store sometime during these windows to boost your gaming library. Just remember, you need an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to take advantage of these deals.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.