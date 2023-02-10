Sony shares first look at PS VR2 in unboxing video

Sony has officially revealed the PS VR2 in a new unboxing video.

Revealed in a blog post on the PlayStation website, everything seems to fall in line with the many details we’ve seen.

In the PS VR2 unboxing video, we get a full picture of the headset, the controllers, the included earbuds, and more. Check out the video from Sony below:

Alongside the unboxing video, Sony also recently revealed the game launch lineup players should expect. Over 30 games are expected during the VR headset’s launch window.

That launch date is set for February 22. On that date, pre-orders will begin shipping out. For people looking to snag a PS VR2, you’ll need to head to the PlayStation Store and pre-order the $549 headset.

Ready to dive into VR? Here’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering the Sony PS VR2.

