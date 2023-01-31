Dismal preorders force Sony to cut PS VR2 sales forecast in half

Sony’s PS VR2 is coming out in February, but the company has had to reduce its sales projections after preorders haven’t met expectations.

A Bloomberg report says that Sony has cut its shipping forecasts in half. The company initially planned to ship two million PS VR2 units in the first quarter, but that number has been reduced to one million.

UPDATE 1/31/2023 1:50 PM EST: Sony has responded to Bloombergs claims, saying the company has “not cut PlayStation VR2 production numbers,” and it’s “seeing enthusiasm from PlayStation fans for the upcoming launch.”

PS VR2 preorders went live on November 2022. The headset promises an immersive experience and many improvements over its predecessor.

So why the sudden drop?

Its $549 price tag may have scared some potential buyers off.

Additionally, the PS VR2 only works with the PlayStation 5, so that’s another $500 that you’ll have to spend to get VR gaming.

Compared to other VR headsets, like the Meta Quest 2 and the Valve Index, which work with PC, the PS VR2 might seem like an expensive accessory for your PlayStation 5.

Sony’s new forecasts expect to ship around 1.5 million units from April this year to March 2024. That’s on top of the forecasted one million units during the launch window.

But competition in VR continues to increase. Meta currently dominates the space with the Quest 2, and several other players have a steady foothold.

Plus, Apple is reportedly entering the space this year with its own headset. Needless to say, PlayStation has its work cut out for it in the VR game.

