PS VR2 is launching with more than 30 games

The PS VR2 is coming at the end of February, and PlayStation has confirmed that it will have more than 30 games at launch.

PlayStation recently shared a blog post revealing 13 new PS VR2 titles. It also shared a list of 37 games that launch within a month of the headset’s launch date.

The company originally revealed 11 PS VR2 games in November. And early rumors suggested that there would be more than 20 combined first and third-party games to play at launch.

Now it looks like that number is even higher. The launch window includes some impressive IPs that should help PS VR2 gain traction.

Popular titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man’s Sky, and Resident Evil Village will be available on the new VR console.

Additionally, the popular PlayStation-exclusive racing simulator, Gran Turismo 7, is getting a VR upgrade.

Joining those games are several indie games, along with plenty of upgrades and new titles that should give gamers a ton of variety to choose from.

There’s always a struggle for content when a new gaming console is released. Luckily, the new PS VR2 headset won’t be lacking in games and content within a month of its release on February 22.

