Apparently, even Android users want the new iPhone 12

Apple’s next big event inches ever closer, with the 5G-equipped iPhone 12 range about to be revealed on October 13. That’s not terribly surprising, as Apple does this every year. What did catch our eye is a recent poll of Android users where a third of them said they’d consider ditching Android for the iPhone 12.

According to the data collected by Sellcell, 33% of the 2,000 Android users from the United States that they surveyed said they’d consider the iPhone 12 as their next handset. Nearly half of those said they wanted the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, perhaps indicating that size isn’t everything when you’re talking about smartphones. Just over 22% wanted the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the next highest response.

This isn’t necessarily indicating an issue with Android, or even the phones themselves. 55% said their choice was due to longer software support, and nearly 50% said it was due to the perceived privacy protection on Apple’s ecosystem. Those have been consistently Apple’s main selling points for iOS devices, regardless of which hardware revision it was running on.

Nearly 20% of those surveyed thought the addition of 5G was a good reason to upgrade. I’d like to see where those people actually lived, since true 5G coverage is very localized right now, and the novel coronavirus is slowing efforts to build up more coverage areas. Maybe that’s just the power of advertising, considering 4K TVs were sold before there was any actual 4K content to watch on them.

