Sorry PS5 users, Elder Scrolls 6 will be an Xbox exclusive

We’re looking at a release date somewhere around 2026
Elder scrolls blackwood

Ladies and gents, buckle up because we’re about to dive into the gaming world’s latest bombshell. Now, if you’re an Xbox user, you’re in for a treat.

If you’re not… well, you might want to reconsider your life choices (just kidding…or am I?).

In a move that’s sure to ruffle more than a few feathers, according to The Verge, it’s been revealed that the much-anticipated Elder Scrolls 6 will be an Xbox exclusive. Yes, you read that right. No PlayStation. No PC. Just Xbox.

Xbox chart showing all the release dates for exclusive games
Image: The Verge

And when can you expect to get your hands on Elder Scrolls 6? Well, don’t hold your breath just yet. We’re looking at a release date somewhere around 2026. So, while you wait, maybe take up knitting or learn a new language. You’ve got time.

In an interview with GQ, Xbox boss Phil Spencer let slip some interesting tidbits about exclusivity, particularly around The Elder Scrolls VI.

With a glint in his eye, he declared, “When it comes to Xbox, my vision is for us to deliver the whole shebang of what we’ve got. And that’s no different when I ponder over Elder Scrolls VI.”

Representatives for Xbox did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But hey, they’re probably too busy celebrating their coup to notice.

