Sorry PS5 users, Elder Scrolls 6 will be an Xbox exclusive

Ladies and gents, buckle up because we’re about to dive into the gaming world’s latest bombshell. Now, if you’re an Xbox user, you’re in for a treat.

If you’re not… well, you might want to reconsider your life choices (just kidding…or am I?).

In a move that’s sure to ruffle more than a few feathers, according to The Verge, it’s been revealed that the much-anticipated Elder Scrolls 6 will be an Xbox exclusive. Yes, you read that right. No PlayStation. No PC. Just Xbox.

Image: The Verge

And when can you expect to get your hands on Elder Scrolls 6? Well, don’t hold your breath just yet. We’re looking at a release date somewhere around 2026. So, while you wait, maybe take up knitting or learn a new language. You’ve got time.

In an interview with GQ, Xbox boss Phil Spencer let slip some interesting tidbits about exclusivity, particularly around The Elder Scrolls VI.

With a glint in his eye, he declared, “When it comes to Xbox, my vision is for us to deliver the whole shebang of what we’ve got. And that’s no different when I ponder over Elder Scrolls VI.”

Representatives for Xbox did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But hey, they’re probably too busy celebrating their coup to notice.

