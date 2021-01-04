Here are the best games to look out for in January 2021

Ok, let’s ignore everything that happened in 2020 and look to the future. We need a little positivity. New Year, New Me, and all those other annoying soundbites. With the new year also comes new games. January seems to have a post-Christmas lull to deal with though, as there’s not a lot due out.

It’s not all doom and gloom, obviously. There are still some titles worth getting excited for, so let’s take a look at the best games coming out in January 2021.

Punch drunk

Rhythm Fighter launches on Switch on Jan 14. This personality-filled side-scroller combines the beat-downs of Streets of Rage with the fun beat-based gameplay of something like Crypt of the Necromancer.

The visual style is bright and bold, characters have tons of charm (we especially like the Solid Snake-inspired Agent Jackal), and the single-life system means it’s sure to be ridiculously playable.

Originally released back in 2010, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game makes a return to consoles when the Complete Edition releases on January 14, 2021.

Coming out on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Stadia, the awesome side-scrolling beat ‘em up will allow fans to rediscover everything they loved about the original release a decade ago. The action and gameplay are retained, and it follows the story of Scott Pilgrim defeating Ramona’s League of Evil Exes. This version also includes the original DLCs – the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells add-on packs.

Jump around

Xbox Series X finally gets its first big console exclusive when The Medium hits on Jan 28. Conjuring some serious Silent Hill vibes, it has you playing as a medium with access to two worlds at once.

Not only does this unique set-up feed into the story, but it also affects puzzles, as actions in one reality will affect the other. Super-creepy visuals combine with music from acclaimed Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka, so it’s designed to really get under your skin. Like Bloober Team’s previous games, including Blair Witch, The Medium also drops on Game Pass from launch, so it’s going to be well worth trying out.

Jumpscare fans will get a kick out of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Core Collection. Launching on PS4, Switch, and Xbox One on Jan 12, it brings together the first five games from the series in one convenient package.

I think we all know what to expect with these games at this point – you have to survive the night without being murdered by psychotic Chuck E. Cheese robots. While the series may not be as popular as it was a few years ago, a new installment has been announced for next-gen, so it might be worth revisiting the old Twitch favorite again.

Scared of Cyberpunk

After cowering in the wake of Cyberpunk 2077’s massively hyped (and subsequently massively disappointing) release in December, Path of Exile’s expansion finally launches this month. It’ll hit PC on the 15th and follow a short time later on PS4 and Xbox One.

Path of Exile has been a phenomenon amongst free-to-play games, with surprisingly deep mechanics and incredibly fun action. The isometric viewpoint gives it a Diablo feel, but there’s plenty to set PoE apart from other games within the genre. Developer Grinding Gear Games isn’t known for resting on their laurels either, so it’ll be very exciting to see how the action is evolved and what new systems are brought to the table.

Another game high-tailing it in December was the early access release of Everspace 2, which is now due sometime in January. The first title was an awesome space-faring adventure that saw you exploring a beautiful universe, finding tons of loot, and battling in epic dogfights. The sequel looks to continue the theme but expands on everything that made Everspace special. Expect to lose hundreds of hours to the mining, crafting, looting loop as you adventure around the galaxy and seeing where the story takes you.

Heavy hitters

Scratching your racing itch will be nice and easy this month. MXGP 2020launches on PS5 Jan 14, while the next-gen updates for RIDE 4 hit PS5 and Xbox Series X a week later (Jan 21). Both franchises have earned a reputation amongst fans and critics alike for being outstanding race sims. RIDE 4 is a Gran Turismo-style experience, while MXGP captures the feel of F1 games on 2 wheels.

While PS4 players have been enjoying Kiryu’s saga since 2019, everyone else has been left in the dark. Luckily, that ends when The Yakuza Remastered Collection launches for Xbox One and PC on Jan 28. Bringing together the three PS3 classics Yakuza 3, 4, and 5, you can expect a compelling storyline with hundreds of hours of gameplay. You’ll be beating up random people on the street, partaking in plenty of funny (and not-so-funny) side missions, and gaining a deeper understanding of Kazuma Kiryu’s eventful life.

Agent 47 makes his triumphant return when Hitman 3 comes to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia on Jan 20. After the massively successful reboot of the series surprised fans and critics alike with its episodic release back in 2016, the series has gone from strength to strength.

Hopping from country to country, you’ll be tasked with taking down high-value targets in plenty of different scenarios. The series has always had plenty of replayability, and Hitman 3 looks to be no different. Good luck getting those Silent Assassin ratings.

Maybe next month?

It seems that between the launch of Xbox Series X and PS5 back in November, along with a few world-dominating titles coming out, that this year is starting with a little bit of a fizzle. It’s sure to pick up. There’s plenty on the horizon after all, including Deathloop, Back 4 Blood, and Mass Effect Remastered.

Right now it just feels as though developers are getting to grips with the new systems and just want to put their best foot forward. Cyberpunk 2077 seemed to scare everybody off before it was released back in December, too, so that could account for some of the problems.

If nothing else, this mini-drought gives you plenty of time to catch up on your backlog!

What do you think? Did we miss any games that you are excited about in January 2021? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

