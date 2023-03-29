HP announces Poly Voyager Free 60 Series earbuds for work

Poly, now part of HP, launched its new Voyager Free 60 Series. These earbuds are designed to elevate your conference call and provide crystal-clear sound for all your music needs.

The Poly Voyager Free 60 Series includes three versions: the Poly Voyager Free 60, Poly Voyager Free 60 UC, and Poly Voyager 60+ UC.

Poly Voyager Free 60 – an entry level model designed to work with your mobile phone to help bridge the gap between work and everyday life.

– an entry level model designed to work with your mobile phone to help bridge the gap between work and everyday life. Poly Voyager Free 60 UC – enterprise-grade earbuds featuring adaptive ANC, come with a BT 700 USB adapter and charge case.

– enterprise-grade earbuds featuring adaptive ANC, come with a BT 700 USB adapter and charge case. Poly Voyager Free 60+ UC – all the great features of the VF60 UC, plus a touchscreen charge case that allows users to control call status, mute/volume, and a USB to 3.5 mm audio cable that connects to in-flight entertainment systems.

All three versions are compatible with leading audio and video conferencing applications, including Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

With Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, users can easily switch between devices without interruptions or delays. The earbuds also boast an IPX4 water-resistant rating, making them an ideal choice for outdoor activities.

Voyager Free 60 Series pack some impressive features

One of the key features of the Poly Voyager Free 60 Series is its advanced noise-cancellation technology, which filters out unwanted background noise during conference calls.

The Poly Voyager Free 60 and Poly Voyager Free 60 UC versions are available for pre-order on Poly.com, with shipping expected to begin in April. The Poly Voyager 60+ UC version will be available later in the year.

The Poly Voyager Free 60 earbuds are priced at $229.95, while the Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds are priced at $279.95.

All things considered, the Poly Voyager Free 60 Series looks like a winner, particularly for those in need of a dependable and adaptable option for their hybrid work needs.

The Voyager Free 60 UC series are available now on Poly.com. Each of the Voyager Free 60 models includes a charging case with Qi charging capabilities.

