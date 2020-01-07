Arcade1Up announces a whole new lineup of retro arcade cabinets and…online multiplayer?

Arcade1Up makes some really awesome gaming cabinets and they’ve taken to CES 2020 to announce new cabinets coming in 2020 as well as something coming seemingly out of left field – online multiplayer for certain offerings.

These new combo cabinets include a BurgerTime cabinet, a Golden Ax cabinet, a Star Wars cabinet, a Frogger cabinet, and more.

First, let’s get the new cabinets out of the way:

BurgerTime cabinet : BurgerTime (obvs), Bad Dudes, Caveman Ninja, and Karate Champ

: BurgerTime (obvs), Bad Dudes, Caveman Ninja, and Karate Champ Golden Ax cabinet : Golden Ax, Altered Beast, Death Adder, Shinobi, and Wrestle Wars

: Golden Ax, Altered Beast, Death Adder, Shinobi, and Wrestle Wars Atari Star Wars cabinet : includes the original title, Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi.

: includes the original title, Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. Frogger cabinet: Frogger and Time Pilot

The final cabinet, and the one I’m most excited about, is the NBA Jam cabinet that includes NBA Jam, NBA Jam Tournament Edition, and NBA Hang Time. This final cabinet is also special in the fact that it will be the one to introduce online multiplayer. While these games are best enjoyed in person with friends, having four-player multiplayer via the internet is definitely an interesting aspect.

In addition to the new cabinets, it is also being said that the company is working with Zen Studios to release some 3/4 scale digital pinball tables.

