Pokémon Sword and Shield is getting two expansions and 200 more Pokémon

If you’ve been enjoying Pokémon Sword and Shield but have found yourself running out of things to do, good news as there are two expansions on the way and Game Freak is adding 200 existing Pokémon to the titles.

This is the first time a Pokémon game has gone with expansions instead of releasing an updated version after release and honestly, I hope this is how they do it going forward. It just makes more sense these days.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is getting two expansions in 2020

The two expansions are titled The Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra and contain new stories, additional Pokémon, clothing, and more. The Isle of Armor will release in June 2020, while Crown Tundra will release in Fall 2020. You can currently get the expansion pass on the Nintendo eShop for $30. Crown Tundra also looks like it will be adding a new way to play co-op, which is always welcomed.

Both Pokémon Sword and Shield expansions will feature similar map styles to the Wild Area in the current game. This means they will be sprawling, seamless areas to explore and fight in.

What do you think? Interested in playing the new expansions for Pokémon Sword and Shield? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.