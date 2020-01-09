Here’s everything gaming related that ASUS announced at CES 2020

No CES would be complete without the big boy PC manufacturers releasing a slew of gaming gear to get us all salivating, and CES 2020 is no exception. Asus has raised the bar again, with its new Swift 360Hz monitor for super fast esports action, and a ton of new laptops, desktops, and accessories.

The only bad thing? Your wallet is gonna hate you…

Asus just pushed the bar up again for gaming monitors

Gaming monitors have only just got to 240Hz refresh rates from other manufacturers, but that’s not how Asus plays ball. They were one of the first with a 144Hz panel, and now the bar is even higher with a 360Hz panel in the ROG Swift 360Hz. Whew, you’re gonna need a real powerful PC to throw that many frames at it, even on esports titles such as CS:GO and DOTA 2.

ROG Swift 360Hz: Hold onto your butts, things are gonna get real fast around here. The first monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate, the Swift 360Hz has a 24.5-inch screen and a 1080P resolution, which are the favored specs for esports athletes (yes, they’re athletes, get over it).

ROG Swift PG32UQX: This 32-inch gaming monitor is an HDR beast, with a whopping 1400 nits of peak brightness and 1152 Mini LED backlighting zones. G-Sync pushes the refresh rate up to 144Hz, and it's got 10-bit color so whether you're gaming, creating, or editing, you'll have all the tools you need at your disposal.

ROG Zephyrus G14: The latest gaming laptop from Asus brings the new AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 to the ultraslim 14-inch form factor. Toss in a choice between a 120Hz or a high-resolution display (both with Pantone validated colors and adaptive sync), and over 10 hours of battery life and you've got a winner. Oh, and there's an optional AniMe Matrix display, which lets you customize your laptop's lid with embedded LEDs. Nifty.

TUF Gaming A15 and TUF Gaming A17: This pair of gaming laptops come with AMD's 4000 series CPUs, and up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, for mobile gaming that can take full advantage of the 144Hz screen options. Oh, and they can be specced with a 90 Wh battery for even more gaming away from home. Sweet.

ROG Strix Impact II Wireless Mouse: The latest wireless gaming mouse from Asus has a 16,000 dpi sensor, which maintains pinpoint accuracy even at high speeds. Oh, and it has RGB, of course

ROG ITX Z11 case: This PC case has a twist – literally. The interior motherboard mount has an 11-degree tilt, which enables larger than usual parts to be crammed into the ITX form factor. Really though, it just lets you put more RGB strips and control boxes in, which isn't a bad thing, really. Oh, and you can get it with a 1.77-inch OLED screen to show you things like temperatures, or yanno, porn

ROG Strix GA15: This new gaming desktop is aimed at esports pros or those who love to go to LAN meets. See, it's compact, powerful, and has a very handy carrying handle. Don't think that the small size means small parts either, as you can put up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3800X in there for all the CPU power you could want.

ROG Strix GA35: If you want the best parts available, look no further than this new gaming desktop. You can put up to an AMD Ryzen 3950X into this bad boy, and an Nvidia GeForce 2080Ti. That's the pinnacle of gaming currently, and you have the freedom to open and upgrade any parts you want

TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A: This gaming monitor has stability written all over it, from the TUF branding that promises longevity, to the extra-wide base that stops it from wobbling when you're frantically trying to 360noscope those scrubs. It's got a 1440p IPS screen with up to a 165Hz refresh rate, and has DisplayHDR 400 compliance for that sweet eye candy

This gaming monitor has stability written all over it, from the TUF branding that promises longevity, to the extra-wide base that stops it from wobbling when you’re frantically trying to 360noscope those scrubs. It’s got a 1440p IPS screen with up to a 165Hz refresh rate, and has DisplayHDR 400 compliance for that sweet eye candy Dual GeForce RTX 2070 MINI Graphics Card: This miniaturized graphics card was designed for the latest duo of NUC’s from Intel (that’s super-small PCs to you), but don’t think that’s the only place it can go – it’s perfect for any small form factor build

Overall, definitely a solid showing from Asus this year at CES.

