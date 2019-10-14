Atari’s retro console project is apparently a complete “shit show”

We’ve been hearing about the Atari VCS for quite a while now, through new models and delays and… game streaming, but according to some news reports, things aren’t all sunshine and rainbows over at Atari.

Things are so bad, some reports are saying it will not hit its March 2020 deadline, if it ever releases at all. Something Indiegogo supporters are probably not thrilled to hear. The reports come from The Register and it talks about a handful of things that are not promising for the retro console.

Probably the biggest and most glaring issue is that Atari system architect Rob Wyatt has quit the project. That’s pretty major on its own, but the fact that they pulled out due to a 6-month lapse in payment for his design firm makes it even more troubling.

On top of that, The Register spoke to an anonymous source that called the entire thing “a shit show.” Yeah, that’s probably not good. Atari

It doesn’t stop there – the console has plenty of issues with its overall functions. It’s basically a Linux-box, there is no uniformity across games, and no a single game developer has signed on to create games for the retro console Linux box.

This is just a quick overview, so if you are interested in learning more, make sure to check out The Register’s full report.

What do you think? Still interested in the Atari VCS or will you pass on this one? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

