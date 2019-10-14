The U.K.’s Public Health Center now has a treatment center for video game addiction

Video game consumption has been on the lips of many for quite a while now. While much of it has been around violence and trying to blame video games, another, more real issue, deals with video game addiction.

Now, the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) is opening a treatment center that is based around internet and gaming addictions. The center officially opens in November in London and will treat patients ages 13 to 25 who have dealt with serious gaming addictions. In addition to video games, the center will also work with people who struggle with gambling and social media addiction.

“Compulsive gaming and social media and internet addiction is a problem that is not going to go away when they play such a key part in modern life,” notes Claire Murdoch, NHS national mental health director.

With game mechanics that entice the players to continue playing, or play daily, it’s easy to see how someone with an addictive personality could get in over their heads with these mechanics. Then, you have things like loot boxes, which can be a huge trigger for people that struggle with moderation or simply enjoy the thrill of gambling.

The new treatment center is definitely gaining traction, with Dr. Henrietta Bowden-Jones stating that “We are inundated. We have got sixty referrals already.”

