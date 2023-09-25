In the last couple of years, we have been surprised by the progress of the foldable smartphone, a device that only existed within our imagination once upon a time. Now, we are also seeing laptops with foldable screens go mainstream.

Brands like ASUS and Lenovo are already a step ahead and have launched a laptop with foldable screens. it looks like LG is also joining the party with the launch of its LG Gram Fold in the native South Korean market.

LG Gram Fold with 13th Gen Intel Processor

LG Gram Fold Display 17-inch OLED, 2,560 x 1,920, 4:3 Processor 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U Graphics Iris Xe graphics RAM & Storage 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD Battery 72Wh battery with 65W charging Weight 1.25 kilograms (2.75 pounds)

LG Gram Fold is LG’s first laptop with a foldable screen. It features a 17-inch OLED screen with a 2,560 x 1,920 resolution and 4:3 aspect ratio. When folded, the laptop offers a 12-inch screen.

According to the Korean tech brand, the laptop offers a default virtual keyboard at the bottom half. Still, you can also use a Bluetooth keyboard and place it on the bottom half if you seek a traditional laptop experience.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

LG also says the gram Fold can also be used as a monitor, an e-reader, or a giant tablet when unfolded. The company further asserts that Gram Fold supports pen input, too.

Image: KnowTechie/LG

Now, a laptop with a foldable display means it has a special display. Gram Fold’s “hinge area” is certified for 30,000 folds, which isn’t much compared to what foldable smartphones provide.

But the 30,000 folds number also means you can fold and unfold the laptop 20 times daily for four years. In fairness, you’re unlikely to open and close a laptop all that much, so this figure seems fine.

Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

Under the hood, the LG Gram Fold sports a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor and Iris Xe graphics.

These are paired with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 72Wh battery with 65W charging. There are also three stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6E, and two USB-C ports oboard.

LG Gram Fold price and availability

LG has revealed the new Gram Fold’s limited availability only in Korea’s home market. There’s no news on global availability.

In terms of price, the LG Gram Fold costs 4.99 million won ($3,729), with a promotional price of 3.99 million won ($2,982) for the first 200 customers.

If this seems costly, remember the ASUS Zenbok 17 Fold was launched at $3,499. You still have to pay a considerably big buck for a laptop with a folding screen, but that may change over time as we get more products in the space.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news