Microsoft’s Project xCloud is now on iPhone and iPad – Here’s how to get it

Microsoft’s game streaming project, xCloud, has been gaining steam for over a year and now it is landing on iPhones and iPads through TestFlight. This comes after news this week that Samsung and Microsoft are cooking up something regarding the project, as well.

TestFlight is an app available to iOS users that allows companies like Microsoft to offer beta-like tests for apps. We’ll show you how to sign up for that and xCloud below.

Here’s how to get xCloud on your iPhone or iPad

If you want to try game streaming through your iPhone, then good news, you now have that option. That being said, there are a few steps and limitations, so we’ll break those down for you.

First, you’ll need to download TestFlight for iOS. You can find the app directly in the App Store or by clicking this link. Once you have that on your phone, follow the steps below. (You can also download TestFlight during the sign-up process if you so choose)

How to get xCloud on iPhone:

First, make sure you are signed up for Project xCloud (you can do that here) Once you are signed up and signed in, you’ll be taken to the registration page Here, make sure to select iOS from the drop-down menu Now, you wait. If a spot opens up on TestFlight, you’ll get an email to the associated email address Follow the instructions provided and download the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app through TestFlight

Once you’ve followed the steps above, you’ll have access to Microsoft’s Project xCloud game streaming service. Now, it should be noted that this isn’t like Android’s version where you have access to a large number of Xbox games. For the iOS test, currently, you only will have access to Halo: The Master Chief Collection but, I mean, that’s still pretty awesome.

Our own Josh Knowles has been using it for weeks now on Android and loves it, so if you are a big gamer and iOS it is definitely worth checking out.

