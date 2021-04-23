Review: EPOS GSP 670 Wireless Gaming Headset

The Good Amazing digital audio quality Professional quality microphone Superb noise cancelling High quality and durable body and earpieces The Bad Make sure you update the software Sits heavier than other headsets, which means it is uncomfortable in long gaming sessions 8.5 Overall

I’ve reviewed several different EPOS gaming audio devices. The EPOS GSP 602 was one of the best headphones I’ve ever used. The EPOS GTW 270 were the most flexible and surprising earbuds I’ve dabbled with for games. Could the EPOS GSP 670 be the best wireless gaming headset I’ve put on my head? It’s complicated.

The EPOS GSP 670 is the wireless big-brother of the GSP 602. With the success of the prior model, I really expected to have my socks completely blown off. Maybe it was because I had such lofty expectations, but the headphones initially failed to deliver on the quality I’ve come to expect from EPOS.

However, just recently, there was a major firmware update on the headset and I decided to see if the issues I encountered were fixed. For the most part, I’m happy to say that this is now a much more workable solution for a comfortable gaming setup.

So what happened?

Image: Josh Knowles / KnowTechie

Initially, the EPOS GSP 670 provided the comfort and noise cancellation that I would regularly expect from an EPOS device. That was the best I could say about the headset at first. The operation was plagued with connectivity issues. There were handfuls of times I could get the game audio through the headset or Discord, but not both. Another issue that seemed to happen is that audio alerts (i.e. someone sending a Facebook message) would cut all audio out and make a clipping noise.

The worst issue I continually encountered was that I couldn’t keep a reliable connection more than 10ft from my computer. These days, I find myself playing games on my laptop in my living room. That means I also find myself getting up, walking around, or running to the kitchen. It completely defeated the purpose of having a wireless headset. Even worse, the EPOS Gaming Suite software just seemed to stop recognizing the headset and it would require a restart to fix.

Image: KnowTechie

After the new firmware and software updates, I’m happy to be reporting a completely different experience. The EPOS GSP 670 is now much more in alignment with the 602. The microphone sounds crisp and clear to those hearing it, versus the extremely “tinny” way it sounded prior. I can walk around my house, upstairs, in other rooms, and even outside without any issues or cutting audio. I’m able to simply unplug and/or turn off the headset without having to reconfigure the device for 15 minutes upon reconnecting it. Most importantly, the software and firmware updates to the GSP 670 restored my faith in the headset.

Yeah, a few simple downloads really turned the EPOS GSP 670 from one of the least functional headsets I’ve ever used to one of the best. With a better connection, I can enjoy and hear the depth of audio in the games I am playing. I found myself no longer preoccupied with concern on what the next issue would be and just being able to enjoy the equipment.

In fact, one of the first instances of the EPOS GSP 670 working correctly was during a spooky mission in Destiny 2, called “The Presage.” The mission has you and two others searching for the source of a distress signal in a derelict spaceship that has been mysteriously abandoned. I was amazed at the sounds of the ship creaking under your feet, the monsters crawling through the walls of the ship, and the voices of the dead echoing throughout the ship. These were details I even missed with the GTW 270 earbuds.

All in all, this offering from Epos is a fantastic wireless headset

Image: Josh Knowles / KnowTechie

While my initial experience with the GSP 670 wasn’t the best, the headset has redeemed itself with the updates. While it was concerning that the initial product was truly a bad one, the updated hardware is everything I do expect from the brand.

When talking about comfort, the EPOS GSP 670 is far heavier than the GSP 602. This means that the wireless components and battery add enough heft to the device that it is noticeable after an extended gaming session. The leather ear cups cut out almost all outside audio, but also tend to run a little warmer than I prefer. This is probably because it does sit heavier than lighter models.

The quality of the audio may even eclipse the GSP 602 as there are digital elements involved. I still use the wired GSP 602 on my desktop. The finetuning elements available in the EPOS Gaming Suite allow options I haven’t had access to in any other EPOS audio device in the GSP 670.

The EPOS GSP 670 is a fantastic piece of gaming hardware but it doesn’t run cheap. Unfortunately, that is the norm for EPOS equipment. In the case of the GSP 670, it does run in a similar ballpark as many competitors. It is worth noting it isn’t the highest-priced option.

At $319.99, the EPOS GSP 670 is priced higher than many mainstream competitors. However, the EPOS has a better mic than the Astro A50. It offers better comfort and audio than the Plantronics RIG 800LX and better noise-canceling than the SteelSeries Arctis 7. If you are going to strap a performance headset to your noggin, it’s going to cost a few bucks.

I came in wondering where EPOS went wrong with the GSP 670 but ended up being happy with the device. The ruggedness is something wireless headphones need. Overall there really isn’t a wireless device I have encountered that does everything this bad boy does.

Just do yourself a favor and install all the firmware and hardware updates before you start using it. Trust me.

