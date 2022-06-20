OneOdio’s A70 headphones give you audiophile sound on a budget

For those of us who like to drown out the outside world with music, a nice pair of over-the-ear headphones can work wonders. And in 2022, we don’t want to deal with pesky wires anymore.

So today we’re going to take a look at the OneOdio A70 wireless headphones. OneOdio makes affordable headphones with DJs and audiophiles in mind, offering great sound quality at an affordable price.

The A70 is a wireless pair of headphones designed with fans of heavy bass in mind. They have 90-degree rotating earcups and a soft leather headband, making them both comfortable and versatile at the same time.

The A70 headphones are available on the OneOdio website for $69.99 normal price, though they’re currently on sale for $44.99. They’re also available from Amazon a little cheaper, at just $42.99.

So let’s see what the A70 headphones have to offer.

What’s in the box?

Again, the A70 headphones are wireless, and OneOdio seems to have had portability in mind with the design. The box they came in looked hardly big enough to hold any pair of headphones, let alone an over-the-ear pair this size.

But the headphones fold up to a pretty compact size. They came in a soft leatherette bag with a drawstring for convenient carrying.

In addition to the headphones, there are a couple of audio jacks, one 3.5mm to 3.5mm and one 3.5mm to 6.5mm.

There’s also an included USB to Micro-USB cable for charging the headphones. And it’s nice that this was added since most of us abandoned Micro-USB years ago. The battery is pretty impressive, though. It’s rated for up to 72 hours of playback.

Still, it would have been nice to see the headphones fitted with a USB-C port for charging instead of the outdated, Micro-USB.

How do they feel?

When it comes to actually wearing the headphones, they pass the comfort test. They’re relatively lightweight, so it doesn’t feel like you have a massive gadget on the top of your head.

Additionally, the headband is a nice, soft memory foam-like material covered in leatherette. And the earbuds are made of the same materials, so they’re soft to the touch.

They do tend to get a little warm after long sessions of wearing them, but taking them off for just a minute or so tends to disperse that heat and they feel cool and comfortable once again.

The earcups also rotate up to 90 degrees. It’s not quite the same flexibility found in some of OneOdio’s other headphones, like the Monitor 60, but it is enough to comfortably wear the A70 headphones

How do they sound?

Of course, it doesn’t really matter how comfortable a pair of headphones is if they don’t sound good. Fortunately, that’s not a problem with the A70 headphones.

The A70 headphones sound surprisingly good for a pair of headphones that you can snag for less than $50. The earcups feature dual 40mm drivers and the sound is definitely tuned for bass-heavy music and content.

While the overall sound is clear and clean, it’s nothing that’s really going to blow any audiophile away. But it is pretty impressive for wireless headphones at this price.

Where the headphones really excel is in music with a lot of bass in the background. The bass is powerful but controlled and sounds great at both lower volumes and turned all the way up.

Should you buy the OneOdio A70 wireless headphones?

I have to say, I have been pleasantly surprised by the OneOdio A70. They are really lightweight and mobile, with a carrying case and the ability to fold up very small.

And all of the leatherette/memory foam combinations make for a comfortable experience.

The headphones sound very good to be under $50, and they’ll be a good option for fans of music with tons of bass.

There are a few things I would change about the A70 headphones. I would like to see USB-C instead of Micro-USB for charging. And it would be nice if the earcups had a little more rotational mobility.

But those are minor complaints. All in all, I’ve been impressed by the OneOdio A70 headphones. Again, they’re available on the company’s website for the sale price of $44.99.

They’re regularly priced at $69.99, and I’d be a little more skeptical about recommending the headphones at that price. But what’s even better is they’re available on Amazon for $42.99, even less than the website’s sale price.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.

