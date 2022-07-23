OneOdio’s Monitor 80 headphones are a rock-solid investment

If you need a great pair of headphones, chances are that you’ve heard of the OneOdio Monitor 80 headphones. But how do they fare when it comes to professional monitoring?

The OneOdio Monitor 80 Open Back Professional Monitoring Wired Headphones is an excellent choice for professional monitoring. The headphones are comfortable to wear, and the audio quality is decent. Its boosted warm bass also makes them great for casual listening.

Are these headphones right for you? Read on for a full breakdown of the OneOdio Monitor 80 wired headphones, its pros and cons, and whether or not it’s worth your money. Let’s jump right in.

Pros of the OneOdio Monitor 80

Image: KnowTechie

Comfortable to wear: The OneOdio Monitor 80 is very comfortable to wear for long periods. The ear cups are padded, and the headband is adjustable, so you can find the perfect fit for your head.

Decent audio quality: The audio quality of the OneOdio Monitor 80 is more than good enough for most purposes. The bass is boosted, which makes for a more enjoyable listening experience. The headphones also have a wide frequency response, so you can hear all the detail in your music.

Affordable: The OneOdio Monitor 80 is affordable, especially for a pair of professional monitoring headphones.

Rugged design: The OneOdio Monitor 80 has a rugged design that can withstand a lot of wear and tear.

Supports 3.5mm and 6.35mm inputs: The OneOdio Monitor 80 supports both 3.5mm and 6.35mm inputs, so you can use it with a wide variety of audio devices.

Foldable and portable : The OneOdio Monitor 80 is foldable and portable, so you can take it wherever you go.

Long jack cables: The OneOdio Monitor 80 comes with long jack cables, making it easy to connect to any device in your home studio.

Image: KnowTechie

Cons of the OneOdio Monitor 80

Cheap plastic material. The OneOdio Monitor 80 is made of cheap plastic material. That said, the headphones are still very durable and can withstand a lot of wear and tear.

Creaking sound when the earcups move. There is a slight creaking sound when the ear cups of the OneOdio Monitor 80 move. It's not a big issue, but it can be annoying.

Not the best for casual listening. If you're looking for headphones for casual listening, you may want to consider a different model.

Bulky zipper case. The OneOdio Monitor 80 comes with a bulky zipper case. That's not a big issue, but it can be inconvenient if you're trying to travel light.

For more insights into the features of these headphones, be sure to watch the following video by Bits Tribe:

Who Should Buy This?

The OneOdio Monitor 80s are a great choice for anyone who needs monitoring headphones. They’re perfect for musicians, sound engineers, and anyone else who needs to hear every detail in their audio recordings.

With a frequency response range of 10-40,000 Hz, they deliver crystal-clear sound quality no matter what you’re listening to. Plus, the open-back design provides a more natural sound.

Why the One Odio Monitor 80 Are Worth It

The OneOdio Monitor 80s are specifically designed for monitoring purposes and provide accurate sound reproduction—perfect for mixing and editing audio.

The OneOdio Monitor 80 is a professional-grade headphone with 40mm drivers for a clear sound. The headphones have a frequency response of 10Hz-40kHz, which is perfect for monitoring purposes.

The headphones also feature a comfortable, over-ear design that is perfect for long sessions in the studio. The ear cups are padded with soft velvet, and the headband is adjustable to ensure a comfortable fit.

Image: KnowTechie

The Downsides

If you’re a music professional, there’s one thing you may want to be aware of when using these headphones: they have a slightly boosted bass.

When you’re mixing, you want the sound coming from your headphones to be as neutral as possible.

The frequency chart of the OneOdio Monitor 80s doesn’t feature a dramatic V-shape as most commercial headphones do, but there’s still a bit of extra bass.

You can easily fix this by applying a good equalizer to the headphones.

Final Thoughts

Image: KnowTechie

The OneOdio Monitor 80 Open Back Professional Monitoring Wired Headphones give you an excellent bang for your buck. They’re comfortable to use, have a rugged design, support multiple inputs, and are foldable for easy storage and transport.

If you’re looking for affordable, reliable wired headphones for professional monitoring, the OneOdio Monitor 80 is a great option.

The OneOdio Monitor 80 can be found on the company’s website and on Amazon for $99.99. Additionally, the company is extending KnowTechie readers with a special offer that knocks 20% off the list price. Use promo code SUPER20% at checkout to get the discount.

