Four budget gaming chairs that won’t break the bank

If you’ve been in the market for a gaming chair in the last few years, you know there are plenty of gaming chairs out there that are going to break the bank.

When you’re looking at gaming chairs, the higher-end options can easily go for $500-$600, and there are several that sell for even more than that.

But here’s some good news: you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to get a decent gaming chair for your setup.

For anyone looking for some more budget-friendly options for gaming chairs, you have a few options. And better yet, you don’t even have to look further than Amazon for a few budget gaming chair options.

Below, we’re going to check out four different gaming chairs, all available for less than $200.

You won’t see any of the big names in the gaming chair business in this list, but there are a few options you can snag for a decent price. So let’s see what we’ve got.

Shuanghu ergonomic gaming chair

The first option we have available on our list is the Shuanghu gaming chair. The Shuanghu gaming chair has similar features to some of the best chairs out there at a fraction of the price.

The chair reclines 90 to 150 degrees, so it’ll be nice for both gaming and taking a nap. It features a retractable footrest for ultimate relaxation.

The wheels have been redesigned and the durable base is rated for up to 300 pounds.

If you’re looking for a versatile gaming chair for a great price, this is a good option for you. The Shuanghu ergonomic gaming chair regularly sells for $169.99, but is currently on sale for $109.99.

And you can get an extra 25 percent off right now by using code 25HZ1ONI at checkout from now until July 28, bringing the price down to $82.49.

Cadcah computer chair

Next up on the list, we have the Cadcah computer chair. This chair features an ergonomic design with a high back made for people up to 300 pounds.

The Cadcah is fully adjustable like most gaming chairs, with height and tilt adjustments for the seat itself. The arms can be adjusted in and out and flipped up completely out of the way.

This chair also comes with integrated lumbar support and an adjustable neck pillow for a little extra comfort.

The Cadcah gaming chair is available on Amazon for $139.99 but you can save 5% if you use code 15299W25 at checkout from now until July 28, bringing the price down to $132.99.

PatioMage gaming chair

The third chair we’re checking out today is the PatioMage gaming chair. This option from PatioMage features a strong metal frame with a weight capacity of up to 300 pounds.

It features the expected adjustments, like height and arm adjustments as well as the ability to recline up to 180 degrees. That’s perfect for those late afternoon naps after a long day of gaming.

And to help you relax even more, the PatioMage also features a flip-out leg rest that you can use to kick back even further.

This gaming chair from PatioMage is available on Amazon for $179.99, but if you use code 05GE84AV from now until July 28, you can get 5 percent off, bringing the total down to $170.99.

Shuanghu reclining gaming chair

The final option that we’re checking out today is another option from Shuanghu. The Shuanghu reclining gaming chair doesn’t have the same bells and whistles found in the first option but offers a similar-style gaming chair at a cheaper starting price.

This option from Shuanghu offers a similar, ergonomic design with PU leather and a strong frame rated for up to 300 pounds. It features seat height adjustment up to 19.3” and reclining from 90 to 150 degrees.

The Shuanghu reclining chair comes with both lumbar support and a neck pillow to keep you comfortable during long gaming sessions.

This option from Shuanghu is available on Amazon for $88.99 but you can get 5 percent off until July 28 with code 05RIBGJE, bringing the total down to $84.54.

Get yourself a comfortable gaming chair without breaking the bank

For those of us who have shopped for gaming chairs in the past, we know they can get pretty expensive.

But you don’t have to break the bank to find a comfortable option with plenty of bells and whistles.

While spending the extra money can certainly make a difference when it comes to these chairs, you can still find decent options at more affordable prices.

Check out one of the options mentioned above for some decent chairs at great prices.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.