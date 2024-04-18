Beat the heat with the ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 portable AC unit

ZERO BREEZE is a global tech-driven outdoor living brand. With ZERO BREEZE Mark 2, it elevates your outdoor experience to keep you cool anywhere.

ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 is the latest portable air conditioner from the company. It’s essential for an ultimate experience during outdoor activities this summer.

“Our mission is to offer innovative solutions that suit the needs of passionate campers, RVers, boat owners, and outdoor lovers, bringing them an extra mile closer to adventure,” said Max Ma, the founder of ZERO BREEZE.

“With a strategic focus on R&D and supply chain capabilities, we are committed to easing outdoor living with innovations. Thanks to the latest technology adopted by ZERO BREEZE Mark 2, users are able to enjoy outdoor activities as long as they wish.”

ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 only weighs 16.5 pounds and features 1/3 size of traditional air conditioners. Powered by a 24V battery, ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 is available for up to 5 hours of normal use. Experience ultimate comfort with the Zero Breeze Mark 2 portable AC, an ultra-compact, lightweight cooling solution perfect for outdoor adventures and beyond. Enjoy quick, energy-efficient cooling in spaces up to 40 sq ft.

No more sweating on camping nights

Image: Zero Breeze

Portability is at the heart of product design. ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 only weighs 16.5 pounds and features 1/3 size of traditional air conditioners. Its micro twin-cylinder compressor is as small as a cola can– to reach the perfect balance of lightness and performance.

ZERO BREEZE, as the industry-first to adopt the compressor, also brings a unique air duct system to the small-sized unit. Powered by a 24V battery, ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 is available for up to 5 hours of normal use.

The solar panels and in-car plugs also give users more flexibility under off-grid conditions.

Introducing the “spot cooling” concept to the outdoor living industry, ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 is designed to cool down the temperature only around users. This technology provides a comfortable environment for a limited area with less power consumption.

Performance beyond the value

Image: Zero Breeze

Summer has arrived. Imagine being in a tent, in a recreational vehicle, or on a sailboat under the temperature of 100 °F with high humidity.

The ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 will blow cold air up to 30 °F lower than the ambient temperature. Enjoy a cool and refreshing outdoor summer in 10 minutes.

ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 is available for purchase at $1,499 on their website.

