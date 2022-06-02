Beat the summer heat with a handful of AirMate fan discounts

Summer is here, and if you’re trying to avoid a costly air conditioner purchase, consider upgrading your current fan. And if you’re looking for a quality fan that is going to cool your room and last a long time, look no further than the AirMate fans.

And what better time to look because right now, the company is offering KnowTechie readers exclusive promo codes that discounts some of the company’s best-sellers up to $200 off. So what’s up for grabs? Let’s jump right into it.

First up, we have the bladeless AirMate fan and air purifier combo. Typically priced at $459, you can get it for just $279 with promo code CD9VJITC and clipping the $100 on-site coupon.

Next up, we have the highly-rated AirMate circular pedestal fan. This fan usually sells for $149, but right now, KnowTechie readers can get it for just $117 with promo code IVACDCBJ and clipping the $25 on-site coupon.

And if you need something smaller to place on your desk, this 12-inch AirMate circular fan might do the trick. Originally priced at $129.99, you can pick one up for just $74.99 with promo code F35H26L6 and clipping the $20 on-site coupon.

The folks at AirMate tell KnowTechie that these discounts are available as a limited-time offer, and the coupon codes will expire on June 14. So if you’re in the market for a quality air fan, it certainly doesn’t hurt to check out some of these options.

