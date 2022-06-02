Dreo drops air purifier & tower fans prices on Amazon just in time for summer

Dreo’s Air Purifier is perfect for banishing dust and pollen and is perfect for allergy sufferers everywhere. Through June 9th you can get the Air Purifier for $111.99 (20% off).

Dreo’s tower fans can help reduce AC bills and power cool around a room with a 120-degree rotation fan. The 42” bladeless fan comes with a powerful motor and a unique air-duct that can provide a velocity of 24ft/s, effectively distributing airflow around the room. It features 90° oscillation, customizable six speeds, and 3 modes at the touch of a bottom.

Save $13 on Amazon through June 16th ($116.99 deal price).

Dreo’s 36” Nomad One Tower Fan is easy to clean and is ultra-quiet and features four speeds, four different modes, and an 8-hour timer. Through June 16th get it for 20% off on Amazon.

Save 20% on Amazon through June 16th ($59.99 deal price).

