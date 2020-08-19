Does the PlayStation 4 have remote play on PC?

One of the cool things about the Xbox One running a customized version of Windows 10 is that it made it possible for Microsoft to let you stream games from your Xbox onto your PC, so you can play on your desk without messing around with moving cables.

Think about it, you might want to have a quick match of Gears 5 in your lunch hour without having to move to the couch or even get out of your office space, and you don’t want your Xbox on your desk because you’ll get distracted all day.

So, does the PlayStation 4 have a similar remote play system so you don’t have to be in front of your console to play your games?

Short answer: Yes

Sony released the Remote Play app for PC and Mac last year, which lets you stream games from your PS4 to your computer over your home network. There is also a mobile app for both Android and iOS, which also needs to be used on your home WiFi, and won’t work over your carrier’s mobile data connection. You’ll need a DualShock 4 controller, and a microUSB cable. The DualShock 4 USB Wireless adapter also works, but prices on these can be pretty high.

If you own a PlayStation Vita, you can also use remote play to stream games to your handheld console, via PS4 Link. The additional benefit to this is that the Vita doesn’t have to be on the same WiFi network as your PS4 to work via PS4 Link, as long as both your home internet and the network you are connected to have 15 mbps down, 10 mbps up as a minimum. You could even use a 4G LTE phone in Hotspot mode to enable remote play on your Vita from anywhere you have cellular service, although the data costs would probably be prohibitive for most plans.

