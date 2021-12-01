Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for December 2021

Coming in hot just in time for the holidays is December’s list of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. This time around, Sony is offering up three free games for gamers on both PS4 and PS5.

This month’s list features a wide variety of titles, from fantasy RPG to LEGO craziness. PlayStation gamers with all different kinds of preferences should find something worthwhile in this month’s list.

All of the games that PlayStation is offering this month are available for the PS4. As a reminder, you can access any PS4 game on your PS5 through backward compatibility, so PS5 owners can take advantage of these free games as well. Remember, you do need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to snag these games while they’re available.

Free PlayStation Plus games for December

Kicking things off in this month’s batch of free games is LEGO DC Super-Villains. In this game, you’ll create your own super-villain inside of the DC Universe as you recruit a group of misfits and fight against Earth’s new self-proclaimed protectors, the Justice Syndicate.

Next up on the list is Mortal Shell. Mortal Shell is an action RPG set in a shattered world filled with rotting humanity. You’ll face all kinds of deadly foes as you fight for your own survival on your way to discovering your own true purpose. Mortal Shell will have you questioning your sanity as you traverse the brutal landscape.

Rounding out December’s free games is Godfall: Challenger Edition. This version of the game skips the story mode entirely and focuses on the three end-game level game modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Tower of Trials. Join up to two friends as you take on some of the hardest content that Godfall has to offer in Godfall: Challenger Edition.

And that will do it for this month’s batch of free games. Don’t forget, Sony is still offering three different VR games to celebrate five years of PlayStation VR. This new batch of games will be available for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers starting on December 7 and all of the games, including the three VR titles, will be available until January 3.

