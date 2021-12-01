Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for December 2021

The holiday season is in full effect as December is just around the corner. That means that it’s time for a brand new batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Just like every month, Xbox has served up four games that it will be giving out to Xbox Live Gold subscribers over the course of December. As always, you will have to have an active Xbox Live Gold account to redeem these games over the course of the month.

Keep in mind, you do get free access to Xbox Live Gold with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, so you’re good to go if you have that subscription. Let’s see what Xbox has in store for us with this month’s free Games with Gold.

Free Games with Gold for December 2021

This month’s list starts out with the exciting co-op title The Escapists 2. This game lets you join up to three friends and craft the craziest prison escapes that you can possibly think of.

Leading off this month’s free backward compatibility games is Orcs Must Die, the wild fantasy tower defense game where you must singlehandedly hold off the steady onslaught of deadly orcs.

Games with Gold is a truly remarkable feature included with some of the most popular Xbox subscriptions. If you have Xbox Live Gold either by itself or through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you really don’t want to miss out on all of the free games that Xbox offers every month.

Check out all the titles and their availability dates below:

So, there you have it, the full list for December’s Games with Gold. Remember, these games aren’t like the free games that Xbox offers with Game Pass. When you claim these games, they will be yours forever and they’ll never be taken away.

Just remember, you’ve got to have an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to claim the free games while they are active.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.