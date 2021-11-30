Rocket League is now available on Android and iOS, well, sort of

If you are a big fan of Rocket League but wished you had an option to play it when away from your computer or console, well good news, as Rocket League Sideswipe has been fully released on both Android and iOS.

This title from Psyonix is a twist on the classic Rocket League car soccer format and replaces the 3D field with a 2D sidescrolling mechanic where the goal is the same – demo the opponent score points. I haven’t had the chance to play it yet, but hopefully my 2,000+ hours in traditional RL transfer over.

In addition to classic RL gameplay, you’ll also be able to customize your cars, goal explosions, and more. Unlike the main game, teams are two vs. two, with no option for three vs. three. Looking at the field, that makes sense, as six cars would probably get a bit too hectic.

According to the announcement, you’ll also be able to tie your Epic Games account to the title and earn XP across both games. It works in the reverse, as well, which is nice. This will be great for those looking to get additional levels on their Rocket Pass (basically a battle pass) but don’t have the time to sit down at their computer or console to play.

Honestly, I can’t wait to try this out. It’s downloading as we speak, and don’t tell Kevin, but I’m probably going to run a few games this morning before doing any additional work. The pre-season for the game starts now, with an official Season 1 launching later this year.

If you want to try it out for yourself, you can download the game on Android here and iOS here.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: