A couple of months ago, we talked about the absolutely magnificent RGB facemask concept that Razer surprised us with at CES 2021. Well, it looks like that concept is becoming a reality.

Dubbed Project Hazel at CES 2021, the “world’s smartest mask” has a multitude of features that make it stand apart from your lame, non-RGB facemasks. In addition to confirming that you are, in fact, an absolute beast at Counter-Strike, this mask offers two rechargeable ventilators that double as voice amplifiers so you don’t sound muffled when you’re yelling at your teammates during your Saturday night LAN party.

The Razer mask has a transparent mouth so that people can read your lips. The RGB lighting from the ventilators will light up your mouth in the dark, so there’s never any real question about what you said about the enemy team’s moms. Project Hazel is a next-generation facemask loaded with features, and it is actually going to become a real thing. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan said,

“I think moving forward we decided — and I can tell you now — we are going to proceed in making it a reality and ship the smart mask…We’ve realized that even with vaccinations we are hearing you still have to be masked up…there are also many countries that are unlikely that are going to get the whole [scale] of vaccinations in the next year or even two.”

All jokes aside, this is a very interesting concept from Razer. While there is no timetable for when we could see these on the market, the company is definitely working on producing the masks.

It does look like masks are going to be in our future for a good time, so offering comfortable, multi-functional face masks that users can wear on a daily basis could be good for Razer. The fact that it can make you look like the RGB version of a Mortal Kombat character is just a small added bonus.

Would you buy one? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

