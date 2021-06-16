AMD is powering the latest Razer Blade gaming laptop for the first time

Razer just announced the Razer Blade 14, the company’s latest model in its laptop line, at E3 2021, surprising no one as the 14-inch model has been in need of a refresh. What is surprising is that it’s the first time AMD is powering any Razer laptop, with the Ryzen 9 5900HX at its heart.

Yes, Ryzen is now in the slimmest, most Chroma RGB-filled gaming laptop on the market. If that isn’t proof that Intel has lost its way in recent years, I don’t know what is. Intel, affectionately known as “Chipzilla” has long reigned supreme in the laptop space, but that seems to be changing.

Adding to that Ryzen powerhouse, which has eight cores, sixteen threads, running at a 3.3GHz base and 4.6GHz boost, is a selection of Nvidia graphics chips and differing screens. The cheapest Blade 14 comes with the Nvidia 3060 and a 1080p, 144Hz screen for $1,799. That one is exclusive to Razer’s web store, so head there if you want it.

Then there’s the next jump in specs at $2,199, which brings an Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics chip and increases that screen to 1440p at a 165Hz refresh rate. The top-spec changes that to the Nvidia RTX 3080, for $2,799.

All models have a 1TB PCIe SSD, 16GB of DDR4 at 3200MHz, vapor-chamber cooling, up to 12 hours of battery life, and a huge array of ports from USB-C to USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

All models are available today, from Razer.com or other retailers like Amazon.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.