Ubisoft is working on a new open-world Star Wars game

Well, someone is finally doing it. An open-world Star Wars game is in the works, and the folks over at Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment will be the ones developing it, according to Wired.

Not much is known about the project, and the details are pretty slim. But we do know the game will feature an open-world environment and will be set in the Star Wars universe. As of now, there are no details as to which consoles the game will be launched on or when the game will be released. According to Wired’s report, Ubisoft is still recruiting developers for the project.

There’s a reason why this news is coming out. Just earlier this week, Disney rebranded its game division to Lucasfilm Games. They even announced a new Indiana Jones game that’s being developed by Bethesda. I can only imagine with this news that more movie games are in the works for the future.

Previously, EA had the exclusive rights to Star Wars games, but Disney says that they’ll still work with EA even though they have other gaming developers working on other titles. EA is responsible for games like Jedi: Fallen Order, Squadrons, and the Battlefront reboots. Apparently, EA is working on more games too.

“We’re really proud of the games we have created with EA,” Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly says. “We will continue working with them and our relationship has never been stronger. While we may not have a lot of details to share at the moment, we’ve got a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA.”

While we wish we had more details to share about this upcoming open-world Star Wars game, unfortunately, that’s all we got. Once we know more, we’ll be sure to update this post.

