Try before you buy: Get PrivadoVPN for just $1.99 a month
Today’s no-brainer deals comes from the folks at PrivadoVPN. And if you don’t like it, they’ll give you your money back. No questions asked.
Nothing truly gets my blood boiling more than the seductive talk of threat prevention and zero-log policies. I know, I know, it’s not your typical turn-on, but for me, it’s the ultimate form of pillow talk.
One company gets it, which is why PrivadoVPN is hooking readers up with an unbeatable Valentine’s Day deal.
For a limited time, new users can get 24 months of this top-notch VPN service plus an additional three free months for just $53.73 ($1.99/mo) for the first 27 months. Yes, 1.99 a month.
If you prefer a shorter commitment, you can opt for 12 months of the service plus three free months for just $37.50 ($2.50/mo) for the first 15 months.
And for those already subscribed to Privado VPN, the company offers a $0.99 intro plan for the first month, followed by $59.88 every 12 months thereafter.
Who is PrivadoVPN
Privado VPN is based in Switzerland, which means your privacy is protected by some of the strongest consumer privacy laws in the world.
And with a zero-log policy, you can rest assured that your online activity will remain confidential.
Not only does Privado VPN protect your privacy, but it also allows you to safely access all your favorite entertainment from anywhere in the world.
Say goodbye to censorship and Netflix geo-restrictions. Plus, the Privado VPN app makes it as easy as one click to ensure all your network data is encrypted and secure.
And if you’re still not convinced, Privado VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try the service risk-free.
And if you decide for some reason that it doesn’t meet up to your standards, they’ll give you your money back, no questions asked.
With fast global servers in 60 cities worldwide, advanced encryption, and threat protection, Privado VPN has everything you need for a safer, more secure online experience.
So, what are you waiting for?
Head to the PrivadoVPN website and take advantage of this amazing Valentine’s Day deal now! Trust us; your online privacy will thank you.
The company hasn’t given us any window for when the deal expires, so they can pull this sale anytime. So if we were in your shoes, we’d jump on this before they do.
I mean, what do you have to lose? All in all, you’re out $2 a month, worst-case scenario.
Who is this good for? Privacy-conscious individuals who want to protect their online activity. Travelers who want to access their favorite content while abroad. Streaming enthusiasts who want to enjoy their favorite shows without interruption.
