Take $30 off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, plus an extra $75 w/ trade-in

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are here, and if you’re mulling over the idea of buying a pair, the company is extending a special discount that should get you to pull the trigger.

For a limited time, Samsung is offering a $30 discount. Additionally, you can get a $75 trade-in or recycle credit, just as long as it’s an audio product, states the Samsung product page.

The latest Pro 2 buds cost $229.99, and if you add on all these discounts, you can get a pair for as low as $124.99.

Samsung Galaxy Pro Buds 2

Image: Samsung

This time around Samsung opted for a smaller, more portable design for its Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They’re about 15 percent smaller than the original Buds Pro and come in black, white, or purple.

With up to 8 hours of battery life (or five when using ANC), Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro 2 have impressive battery life. And you can add an additional 30 hours of battery life from the Buds 2 Pro case.

Again, score these at a $30 discount and up to another $75 if you have an eligible device to trade in. Click below for more info.

