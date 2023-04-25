Deals
Take $30 off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, plus an extra $75 w/ trade-in
This offer is good now through May 14.
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are here, and if you’re mulling over the idea of buying a pair, the company is extending a special discount that should get you to pull the trigger.
For a limited time, Samsung is offering a $30 discount. Additionally, you can get a $75 trade-in or recycle credit, just as long as it’s an audio product, states the Samsung product page.
The latest Pro 2 buds cost $229.99, and if you add on all these discounts, you can get a pair for as low as $124.99.
Meet the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Samsung's latest audio marvel! These headphones deliver epic studio-quality sound, drowning out outside noises with Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation. Immerse yourself in 360-degree audio while enjoying a snug, secure fit.
This time around Samsung opted for a smaller, more portable design for its Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They’re about 15 percent smaller than the original Buds Pro and come in black, white, or purple.
With up to 8 hours of battery life (or five when using ANC), Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro 2 have impressive battery life. And you can add an additional 30 hours of battery life from the Buds 2 Pro case.
Again, score these at a $30 discount and up to another $75 if you have an eligible device to trade in. Click below for more info.
- Next-level listening experience: Feel every note like you're there with the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, providing a studio-quality audio experience.
- Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation: Tune in to what matters most while blocking out unwanted noise.
- 360-degree audio sound: Personalize your audio experience with enhanced surround sound³.
- Secure and comfortable fit: The Galaxy Buds2 Pro is designed to fit securely and comfortably in your ears.
