Click clack your way to savings with Das Keyboard’s Black Friday

Das Keyboard has unleashed its Black Friday deals, and they’re here to make your mechanical keyboard dreams come true. Prepare your fingers for a tactile fiesta as we break down the sale that promises more clack for your buck.

So, what’s up for grabs? Just about everything. A company spokesperson tells KnowTechie that this is their biggest sale ever, and while every retailer says that, I have to admit that this is a statement of fact.

This sale starts Monday, November 25th, and ends Tuesday, December 3rd. So whether you’re looking to upgrade your workspace or simply treat yourself to some new gear, you’ll find what you need here.

Here are some of our favorite offers available right now:

5QS with Gamma Zulu Switches

Savings: $90 discount, 45.23% off from the usual $199.00 tag

5QS with Gamma Zulu Switches $199 $109.99 Whether you’re navigating game world mazes or your inbox clutter, this keyboard doesn’t just follow your commands; it anticipates them. See why keyboard enthusiasts love it. Check Availability

5QS Mark II Units: The Cherry Lineup

Das Keyboard 5QS Mark II $219 $199 Whether you’re crushing deadlines or sweeping through dungeons, each keypress feels luxury-grade. The Black Friday deal only drops it by $20, but hey, better than nothing, right? Check Availability

We currently have one of these in the review lab, and despite our short time with it so far, we absolutely love this keyboard. It’s by far one of the smoothest typing actions I have ever had.

Sound the Alarm: Holosonic Headphones

Daskeyboard Holosonic T1 Gaming Headphones $79.99 $47.99 Wrapped in comfort for those intense, drawn-out sessions, the T1 offers top-tier noise isolation that lets you focus on the game (and strategize with teammates who understand quality). Check Availability

T1 (Wired): Now yours at $47.99, that’s 40% off the tag.

T1w (Wireless): Snatch them for $59.99. Same hefty discount applies.

So that’s what we’re currently eying. Again, there’s more to be had on the company’s website. Take a look around, kick some tires—whatever the case—just be sure to check this deal out.

In addition to all these perks, Daskeyboard is offering a tasty 15% discount on all new arrivals, including the sleek MacTigr and fan favorite 6 Pro. And then there’s this: Save an additional 15% on accessories already slashed by discounts.

Start your engines

The deal is live now and runs through December 3rd.

Das Keyboard has long established its reign in the world of mechanical keyboards. Whether you’re gunning through code, conquering emails, or unleashing gaming insanity, these meticulously engineered switches make the mark.

The clock is ticking

Snag yours before the tidal wave of fellow scavengers swoop in — because let’s be real, once they’re gone, you’ll be banging your head (on your less impressive keyboard) in regret.

For full specs, pricing, and more clickety goodness, check Das Keyboard’s official sale or Amazon page now. Your fingertips will thank you later!

