You might be able to use your TV remote to navigate your Xbox soon

The Xbox team over at Microsoft has been working hard to make the Xbox more than just a gaming console. Now, the company is testing a new feature that will let users navigate through the menus and dashboard of the Xbox Series X|S with their TV remotes.

Xbox Insider Program Lead Brad Rossetti revealed the new feature earlier this week on his Twitter page. The update features a change to the Xbox Series X|S’s HDMI-CEC features to allow for more control.

The consoles already have some HDMI-CEC features, like volume control and the ability to automatically turn on your TV when the console powers up. But now, these features are getting enhanced even further.

Members of the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha Xbox Insider are now beginning to see the newly updated features on their consoles. Not only does this update let you navigate through the console’s dashboard using your TV remote, but it also features the ability to switch your TV’s input by pressing the Xbox button on your controller.

These new quality-of-life features seem pretty cool. Using the new feature, you won’t have to worry about getting up and getting your controller if you want to watch a little Netflix on your Xbox. Just grab your TV remote, and you’ll be good to go.

As of right now, the features are only available to certain Xbox Insider users. There isn’t any timetable on when the feature could roll out to everyone, but I think we could expect to see it pushed out to everyone in the next couple of months.

