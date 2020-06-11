Here’s how to watch the PlayStation 5 game reveal event

While Microsoft has been a lot more forthcoming with information about its next-gen console, the Xbox Series X, Sony has been keeping things pretty quiet with the PlayStation 5. Now, however, we’re getting a new livestream event from the company that will hopefully shed a bit of light on the PS5.

Announced earlier in the week, Sony will reveal more about the console, with a focus on games. The livestream event takes place today, June 11, at 4pm Eastern Time (1pm Pacific). There’s not a ton of information on what to expect, but Sid Shuman, Senior Director, SIE Content Communications, notes that the stream will be in 1080p and 30 frames-per-second and that actual game quality will be a lot better than what is shown.

If you want to watch the livestream event for yourself, you’ve got a couple options.

How to watch the PlayStation 5 game reveal event

We’ve included the YouTube embed for the stream above, but you can also find it here directly. Sony will also livestream the event on the PlayStation Twitch channel.

Overall, it should be interesting to see what the company announces. There’s been a lot of speculation, with many people expecting more gameplay footage of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and maybe even the reveal of Horizon Zero Dawn 2. We might even see a new Gran Turismo title.

Again, if you are interested in checking it out for yourself, make sure to come back here or to one of the links provided today (June 11) at 4pm Eastern to check out the PS5 reveal event.

What do you think? What would you like to see revealed during the PlayStation 5 event? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

