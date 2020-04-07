Your smartphone is a cesspool of germs – this UV phone sanitizer disinfects it at the push of a button

Cleanliness is often said to be close to Godliness, but in these uncertain times, it rings even more true. Did you know your smartphone is dirtier than those public toilets that idiots on TikTok have been licking as part of the “Coronavirus Challenge?” Well, it’s true so it’s about time you did something about it.

Totallee is better known for its high-quality, stylish phone cases, but this new case is about another type of protection. Protection from germs. See, it uses UV light to kill germs and bacteria that are hiding in plain sight on your phone. Nifty.

It won’t just sanitize your phone though, you can put all kinds of things in there to be blasted by the dual UV lights. When’s the last time you washed your keys? Your AirPods? Never?

The UV Phone Sanitizer also does dual duty as a wireless charging pad, so you can be charging your partner’s phone while you clean yours, or vice versa. It’ll do 10W max for Samsung devices or 7.5W max for iPhones, once you plug in your own QC 2.0/3.0 adapter.

Grab one from Totallee.com for $99 and you’ll never have to worry about germs on your devices again. It’s not proven against the coronavirus (yet) so you’ll still need to adhere to washing your hands more often, but at least you won’t have to worry about things like E.coli.

