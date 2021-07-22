LiveControl provides an all-in-one service to help venues livestream events

One industry that was hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic was live show venues. Whether it’s live music or theater, the coronavirus severely impacted the ability to put on these live shows, leading many venues to change their business strategies completely and sometimes even close down. Enter LiveControl.

LiveControl is a startup out of California that is looking to combat some of the difficulties that venues have found themselves confronted with. Though businesses and venues are starting to slowly open back up, there’s always room for improvement in terms of reach for these types of businesses. That’s where LiveControl comes in.

The company offers a hassle-free solution for venues looking to livestream their events to a wider audience. With a simple plug-and-play solution of high-definition production, businesses are able to avoid the hassle of putting together an entire film crew.

LiveControl takes care of all of the behind-the-scenes production remotely, and it is integrated with several livestream platforms, further maximizing its reach capabilities.

The company has said that its technology is already in place in “hundreds” of places across the country, including music venues, comedy clubs, and religious institutions. But this is just the beginning, as LiveControl has just secured $30 million in funding to help scale the business up to be able to serve more customers.

Of course, there is still some concern over whether a product like this will still be in demand once everything opens back up and people are prepared for live shows again, but LiveControl is still all-in. Besides, increasing your overall reach is a good thing for just about any business out there.

