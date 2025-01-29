Google Play Store shows verified badge on trusted VPN apps again

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

In November 2023, Google unveiled a badge system on the Google Play Store to improve user trust and app transparency. This initiative initially focused on VPN apps due to their critical role in safeguarding user data.

The “Verified” badge, represented by a shield icon, is designed to signify that an app has undergone a rigorous security assessment and meets Google’s stringent safety standards.

This initiative aims to help users make more informed choices about VPN apps by highlighting those that prioritize privacy and security.

Google Play Store verifies trusted VPN apps

Google announced the verification badge is rolling out for VPN apps in an Android developer blog post. The company emphasizes that earning the badge is not a mere formality.

To qualify, apps must adhere to the Play Store’s safety guidelines and successfully complete the Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) Level 2 validation.

This review process ensures the app’s compliance with advanced security benchmarks.

The “Verified” badge is prominently displayed on an app’s Play Store details page and search results, making it easier for users to identify trusted VPN apps.

Additionally, Google has introduced new areas within the Play Store to spotlight these verified apps.

To obtain the badge, VPN apps must meet several specific requirements, including:

Completing the MASA Level 2 validation. Having an Organization developer account. Meeting Google Play’s target API level standards. Reaching a minimum of 10,000 installs and 250 user reviews. Being published on the Play Store for at least 90 days. Submitting a Data Safety declaration, including opting into an independent security review and ensuring data encryption in transit.

Google has already awarded the “Verified” badge to three VPN apps: NordVPN, hide.me, and Aloha Browser. These apps now showcase their badges, reflecting their commitment to user security.

While the validation process is rigorous, Google has not disclosed all the criteria involved, leaving some details unspecified.

