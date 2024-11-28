Pixel Tablet finally gets VPN by Google on Android 15

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

VPN or Virtual Private Network is an essential security tool. If you are a Pixel user, you have definitely heard of Google’s free VPN, which you can easily use.

While VPN by Google supports many Pixel devices, the company has been stingy with the Pixel Tablet. The search engine company hasn’t even provided any good reasons for this.

Either way, it looks like Google is finally coming around, as the VPN by Google comes pre-installed with the Android QPR2 Beta 1 on the Pixel Tablet.

However, what is most surprising is that according to the folks at 9to5Google, Pixel Tablet users with stable Android 15 can download Google’s VPN through the Play Store.

VPN by Google is now available for Pixel Tablet

Even last week, if you had clicked on the Play Store listing for VPN by Google on a Pixel Tablet running Android 15, you would have received the message “This tablet isn’t compatible with this app.”

While Google has never promised its VPN service for the Pixel Tablet, the situation has changed for good.

Google VPN started on the Pixel Tablet sometime in November. Users can now install and set up Google’s VPN service simply by clicking the Open button on the Play Store.

Unfortunately, Google has yet to update its support document, which still shows “Pixel 7 & later.”

