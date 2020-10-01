3 step process for creating and launching an app

Are you interested in creating and launching an app, but have no idea where to start? It can be overwhelming with so much to do before your app goes live on the Android and iOS app marketplaces. There are more than 3 million apps on the Google Play Store alone. Therefore, you need a successful launch to ensure your app stands out.

The 3-step process provides a systematic approach for creating an in-demand app that offers good build quality and is backed by solid marketing to launch successfully.

Step 1: App Pre-Development

Start by identifying the app’s goals, such as what problems are being solved and why people should use your app. Ensure your goals are measurable to track progress and verify success at the end of the project.

In-depth market research allows you to determine the gaps in the market. Don’t fight an uphill battle by creating an app that already has 10 well-established alternatives. Choose a category and solution that’s unique, or alternatively put an original spin on an existing app-based solution.

Create a wireframe for a basic overview of your app layout. Wireframes show the core components of the app and even the navigational layout. The depth of the wireframe at this stage could be as complicated or simple as you want it to be. The idea is to have a rough sketch that helps work through the following steps.

Next, choose a development method, which could be BuildFire, cookie-cutter apps, rapid app development, hybrid app development, and native development. The option you choose should depend on your timeframe, type of app, skill level, and budget.

Finally, investigate existing solutions to the problem you’re trying to solve. You may find solutions that can complement your app. Incorporate these into your app without having to build from the ground up. It’s a time and money-saving measure that advanced app developers understand how to utilize. Figure out how to create an app with shortcuts to make the most of limited resources.

Step 2: Build your app

Start by creating the technical specifications from the wireframe you created in pre-development. Lay the groundwork for the challenges to come. Detailed app technical specifications can help spot potential problems that will be easier to overcome sooner rather than later.

Progress checks require measurable milestones that you can easily track. Divide the milestones up into bite-size chunks that give your project a sense of progression at regular intervals. Milestones shouldn’t be overwhelming to reach as that can hold back progress.

Once development begins, focus on the core features and functionality of your app. It ensures you build the most important aspects of the app and leave the bug-fixing stage for later. When the core features are set in place, you can test while continuing to build the app. An early testing phase helps spot weaknesses and problems that don’t have a chance to propagate throughout the app.

After development, you’ll need to execute thorough testing of the app before releasing it for download. Leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of fixing bugs. You won’t fix every bug, and it depends on the resources you have to invest in. Test on all devices such as smartphones, tablets, Android devices, and Apple products.

The final phase of the development process is deployment. Post the app to the Android and iOS marketplaces for users to download and begin using it. Focus on support to iron out problems users might be having.

Step 3: Launching your app

You’ve built your app and it’s posted on the biggest app marketplaces, so what’s the next step? You still have a long way to go for your app to become a success. It’s not enough to build a great app if nobody knows that it exists. Launch a marketing campaign to increase your app’s popularity. Here are a few notable marketing channels:

Website and search engine optimization: Build a website for your app that can rank for high traffic keywords. Users expect to find a website for apps they can trust.

Email marketing: Utilize email marketing so you can send the latest news on your app, as well as promotional material, repeatedly to a list of loyal followers. If you already have a list from another business activity, then let them know about your new app. Your best bet would be to use a mail merge campaign to add personalization for higher engagement.

Social media: Create social media accounts for your app and post regularly. Posts could inform about bug fixes and general news related to what your app is about.

Pay-Per-Click: Pay for traffic based on the number of clicks. Consider using Facebook or Google to post ads. You’ll need to bid for keywords that convert yet have low bid prices.

Measure the success of your app and marketing campaign by tracking key performance indicators. Monitor metrics such as the number of downloads, uninstall rate, and average daily usage time. Don’t hesitate to allocate resources for monitoring KPI’s. They provide valuable insight into what parts of your app need optimization.

Customer feedback is important to understand what’s working and what could be improved. Allow your community to feel empowered to give feedback that leads to change. They will appreciate the upgrades and be more forgiving of future app glitches.

Once you have enough information to act, then don’t delay to implement the changes. App glitches and shortcomings can lead to a huge influx of negative reviews, which can be difficult to overcome. Continue to support and maintain your app after release. Monitor customer comments and offer responsive channels of support.

Final thoughts

Building and launching an app has an established process that should be the backbone of your strategy. However, don’t be scared to take detours by thinking outside of the box. Creating a successful app should be a mixture of structure and freedom to be creative. Don’t skip steps because they all contribute to the success of your app.

Every app-building project is an opportunity to learn for the future. Take what worked and didn’t to continually improve the quality of your app-building and launching process.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: