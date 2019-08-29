4 ways to keep costs down on a website project

Creating sales leads is something most business owners struggle to achieve. Modern consumers use a variety of different methods when finding and vetting the businesses they use. One of the most used methods is Google searching the type of business needed.

If a consumer Google searches the products or services your business offers, you need to make sure you are near the top of the results page. The only way to ensure this is by creating a functional and appealing website. While having a website is essential, you need to avoid overspending on the development of this marketing tool.

Ignoring the need for a budget during the development of a website can end in disaster. Without proper cost optimization, you can put yourself in the red financially, which is never a good idea.

Are you looking for ways to keep costs down during a website development project? If so, check out the helpful suggestions below.

Do Some of the Work on Your Own

There are over 4 billion regular Internet users in the world. Tapping into a fraction of this audience can help a business grow substantially. The best tool to use when trying to reach modern consumers is a well-built website. Some business owners think that the website development process should only be handled by professionals.

While this is mostly true, there are a few things you can do on your own to reduce costs. For instance, sourcing the images used for a website is something you can handle on your own. There are tons of websites online that feature free non-attributable images. Going on one of these websites and downloading the images you like is easy.

You can also test the website once it is completed to save time and money. Most developers will hire professional testers to do this work, which can be a bit expensive. The time and effort invested in testing your website will pay off due to the money it can help you save.

Pre-Made Templates Can Be Helpful

Some business owners think the only way to get the customized website they want is by building it from scratch. This is not the truth due to the highly customizable nature of pre-made templates. If you are using a WordPress platform for your website, you have an endless number of theme templates to choose from.

If you upgrade to the premium templates, it will not cost you nearly as much as developing a website from the ground up. Finding a web developer that has a great deal of experience with these pre-made templates is vital. Getting a look at the developer’s portfolio is a great way to ensure they can provide the results you are looking for.

Try Reusing Content If You Can

Do you have an existing website in place? Are you trying to launch a brand-new look for your company with a modernly designed site? If so, you may want to think about reusing some of the content from your existing site. In most cases, the content on a website can be reused, especially if it is being phased out completely.

Some people worry that reusing content will get them flagged for duplicate content on Google. In reality, if the website in question is being phased out, the content will not be duplicated. Going through the existing content you have thoroughly will help you see what can be used on the new site.

If you do have to develop new content for the site, work on keeping it as simple as possible. Hiring content writers can be expensive, which is why you need to try and craft most of it on your own. Once you initially launch the website, you can go back in and get the content optimized by professionals. If saving money on this development project is your main goal, then you will have to roll up your sleeves and get to work.

Reduce the Number of Pages the Website Has

The more pages your new business website has, the more money you will have to pay for development. While you may want to have separate pages for every service or product your business offers, this can be costly. Starting with a basic outline for a website and then building it over time is a lot more affordable.

Ideally, you want to develop pages for the most important parts of your business. For instance, having an about us or contact page is essential, but having a page that describes a new product you are thinking of developing is not. Going through and figuring out which webpages need to be built versus which ones you want to build is beneficial.

Working With an Experienced Developer is Crucial

The key to getting a great looking website in place is working with knowledgeable professionals. Taking the time to schedule consultations with all of the developers at your disposal is essential before making this important decision.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: