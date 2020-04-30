5 benefits of switching to cloud hosting

Downtime, slow loading speeds, high dedicated-server costs. Do any of these strike a nerve?

Traditional servers have limitations, and they can severely affect your e-commerce business. Cloud hosting provides a solution; it’s efficient, cost-effective, secure, reliable, and easy to migrate. So why aren’t more of us using it?

I’m guessing for some companies the thought of changing web host or their IT structure, seems like a complicated and costly affair, when it couldn’t be further from the truth.

Let’s look at some of the advantages of using a cloud web host.

Better Website Performance

Uptime and loading speed are both vitally important to the performance of your website; cloud hosting can guarantee both, here’s why.

Traditional hosting servers are independent, so if it fails, your website will go offline, cloud web host servers are interconnected, if one fails, the next takes over, guaranteeing maximum uptime.

Standard hosting servers share their bandwidth amongst multiple websites; this directly reduces the loading speeds. Cloud hosting, on the other hand, distributes the data across various servers, when one slows down the next picks up the pace.

Manageable Scalability

Cloud servers can instantaneously scale to meet any demands made upon your website.

Think of it as a flexible server that expands as your traffic grows and contracts as your traffic slows, meaning you only ever pay for the service you need and when you need it. Traditional servers can be scaled up, but it’s a timely and costly process, and you have to buy a fixed package. While cloud servers allow you to pay on a month to month basis, so you only ever pay for what you need.

A Cost-Effective solution

Initially, choosing a cloud hosting option for your business can seem expensive, but it’s worth the investment.

As previously mentioned, scalability becomes an affordable option, there are other features too, such as free data migration, resource monitoring, fully managed hosting, increased workforce mobility, speed of loading, and zero downtime. To get a better understanding of what cloud platforms can offer and cost, click here.

Increased Data Security

Traditional hosting can provide an almost equal level of security as a cloud, but this will require you to upgrade to a private server, which will be expensive.

Cloud hosting offers multiple layers of protection without the need for one dedicated server. The advanced security infrastructure has authentication identity systems, data encryption, storage segregation, firewalls, and routine backups. Another advancement is in file transfer, as they pass within the cloud; there’s no possibility of file corruption.

Geographical Freedom

Cloud has many beneficial features over traditional servers, one being freedom of access.

Traditional servers are location restricted, meaning you have to consider this when choosing as it affects your website’s loading speeds. Cloud technology is world-wide, enabling users to gain access and work from any location, anytime, and from any device, all that’s needed is an internet connection.

