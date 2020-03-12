5 best tech review sites for new gadgets

One of the greatest things about using the internet in the modern age is that you can quickly find opinions and reviews for just about anything you may be thinking about buying. If you’re always searching for the latest gadgets and technology, it can be a great idea to have a few great tech review sites listed in your browser bookmarks.

Luckily, we’re here for you. Below we’ll give you our list of the best tech review sites so that you can start making informed buying decisions.

CNET is one of the most well-known tech review sites and has built up a strong reputation after spending many years on the web. The site was founded in 1994, and to this day, it features many useful reviews centered around all kinds of tech. This includes reviews on hardware, software, services, and all kinds of gadgets.

If you’re looking for reviews on specific products or tech gear, CNET should be one of the first places you look to get the full scoop.

Tom’s Hardware is another great site that features great reviews on cool gadgets and tech products. Like CNET, this site has been around for a while, launching in 1996.

Unlike some of the other sites on this list, Tom’s Hardware tends to put a lot of focus on components, small parts, and the other little pieces of hardware that go into custom projects and DIY tech builds.

With other tech review sites focusing on consumer products, Tom’s Hardware is a welcome change. This is particularly true if you’re someone who is on the DIY side of technology.

Gizmodo is another excellent resource to use if you’re trying to find great gadget reviews and tech guides. Along with sites such as Lifehacker and Jezebel, Gizmodo is a part of Gawker Media and features articles that are of the highest quality.

With many contributing voices on the site, each day Gizmodo continues to become a better and better place to find information on the latest tech, gadgets, and gear. Additionally, the site features a lot of interesting science and science fiction related content as well.

Another great place to get all of the best reviews on technology and gadgets, Engadget offers a lot of value to readers. Engadget was founded in 2004 and offers daily coverage of all of the latest tech news along with reviews and buyer’s guides.

The site also features plenty of great video content as well, meaning it’s a great way to get your fix on the latest gadget info even when you’re not in the mood to do much reading.

While it’s a bit of a new kid on the block compared to some of the other sites on this list, Turbo Gadget Reviews is another great place to get your scoop on the latest technology and consumer gadgets. If you’re looking for the best gadget reviews, this is one site you should be visiting regularly.

The site features content that will answer any tech-related questions you may have and also offers plenty of buying recommendations as well. Categories on the site range from automotive technology, home appliances, office gear, video tech, and more.

Making the Most of the Best Tech Review Sites

If you need help deciding on your next purchase, checking out some of the sites on this list should be a big help. By using the best tech review sites when you’re looking for great gadgets, you’ll be able to make an informed buying decision that you won’t regret making.

