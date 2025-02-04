Review: Tribit Stormbox Blast 2 delivers earth shattering sound

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

I’m a fan of Tribit’s wares. I don’t go away on vacation or work trips without packing at least one of my two Stormbox Micro 2 speakers.

So when the opportunity arose to check out the Micro’s big sibling—the $299 Stormbox Blast 2—I practically fell over myself to accept.



As the title suggests, the Blast 2 is a behemoth of a Bluetooth speaker. Let’s look at why.

Get that box open NOW

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

Before we talk about the contents of the box, I want to make you aware that the box and its contents are surprisingly heavy, so just brace yourself when the delivery person hands it over!

Once you’ve taken delivery and opened the big yellow box, you’ll find:

Tribit Stormbox Blast 2

Power lead

Device literature

And that’s it! What else did you expect?!

A familiar face

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

Taking a walk around the Blast 2, we see that it is a black device, with a shape that emulates that of the old 80s and 90s style boomboxes you’d see people carrying on their shoulders before busting some sort of serious breakdancing in the middle of the street for little to no reason.

The Blast 2 isn’t quite as angular as ye olde boomboxe though. Tribit has adopted a more curved design, which I guess we can describe as almost cigar shaped.

On top is a carry handle, and just underneath that is the control panel, with the essential buttons for power on/off, volume up/down, a multifunction button for play/pause/skip.

Other buttons include a button for the lights and one for XBass (which is Tribit’s bass-boosting functionality). To the front is the speaker grille, with lights and speaker cones visible behind.

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

You’ll make out a whopping five drivers here, including an on-board sub, two mids, and two tweeters. Both ends feature flexing bass radiators, which passively accentuate the bottom end.

Spin the Blast 2 around and you’ve got a rubber door which, upon opening, reveals the following:

AC charging port

2 x Microphone volume control

Microphone reverb control

2 x 6.35mm microphone inputs

USB-C input for charging

USB-A output for OTG charging/reverse charging

3.5mm aux input

So there are plenty of ports and so on, broadening the scope of the Blast 2’s use outside of just a music playback speaker.

And that is it, appearance-wise. In terms of weight, we said it is heavy, and it is. It tips the scales at a hefty 19.18lbs; more on why that might be, later.

Specs appeal

In terms of specifications, what are we looking at? Well… this:

Bluetooth Version V5.4 Bluetooth Protocol A2DP, AVRCP Output Power 200W(AC mode); 180W(Battery mode) Frequency Response Range 40~20KHz Frequency Band Range 2402-2480MHz Maximum Transmission Power ≤9dBm Battery 79.92Wh Play Time Up to 30 hours (At 50% volume with XBass and Lights Off) Charging Time About 5 hours (AC charging) / About 12 hours (USB-C charging) Waterproofing Grade IP67 Voice Assistant integration Not supported Wireless Distance 164ft (30m)

Breaking that output power down, you’re looking at 80 watts for the sub, 45 watts each for the mids, and 15 watts each for the tweeters.

Smooth Operator

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

Controlling the Blast 2 is easy as pie. You can do it using the aforementioned controls up top.

But really I find with almost every use I just go with the music player app in question (generally Roon ARC for Bluetooth speaker playback) to control play/pause/skip.

Even controlling the volume, lights, and XBass function, I generally use the Tribit app, which offers more diverse tweaking of the device’s sound features and light modes than the controls on top.

You can use the app to EQ the Blast 2 from a number of presets, and you can change light direction, intensity, and when the lights activate (which can be in time with the music).

So, working the thing is easy. How does it fare performance-wise, though?

Where did my floorboards go?

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

OK, the Blast 2 is VERY powerful for a speaker of its size. The fact it has an in-built active sub-woofer is almost unheard of at this price point and device size. In fact it is almost unheard of… period.

Most BT speakers deliver bass either through passive radiators like the ones at either end of the Blast 2. Or via a “bass reflex port”.

Or whatever terminology a brand is using at the time. But with the active sub-woofer, this thing absolutely SLAPS. And it does that very hard. In your face.

Honestly, nothing had prepared me for the sheer ferocity of the sound when I debuted the speaker at home, using High Contrast’s Remember Me as the perfect soundtrack to test the Blast 2’s mettle.

The track kicked in and the bass reflex ports immediately started pulsing. Even without the XBass switched on, the bottom end was already booming it, delivering a decent amount of slam in the bass frequencies.

That whomp gets even fatter when you use XBass. I think the first use may have sonically pulverised the floorboards beneath where the speaker was positioned.

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

In general, the Tribit Stormbox Blast 2 delivers great sound, and it can do so with a decent amount of loudness. However, I did notice the quality degrading at the upper end of the volume limits.

This volume level is too loud for me anyway, and at those volumes there is always the sweating palms attached to whether that next kick drum thud or bass rumble is enough to blow one of the amps inside.

Note that I did not test the karaoke abilities of the Blast 2. I’m sure they’re fine, but nobody needs to hear my caterwauling at amplified volumes lest they want their eardrums to start leaking a familiar crimson fluid.

A quick word on the weight, as well. I’ve seen other reviewers complaining about the weight of the device.

Well, powering two amplifiers and five speakers, pushing out 180W in power, from batteries, is going to need a fair few power cells.

This is probably why it weighs a fair bit. You are unlikely to carry this around on your shoulder like the boomboxes of antiquity I mentioned before, as a result.

Overall, the Blast 2 is a worthy contender for your next party speaker purchase. The party can even be portable, with a great IP rating protecting the guts of the machine. Beach rave, anyone?

Stick a tune on, then…

Well, you know what you need to do. Go and grab a Tribit Stormbox Blast 2 and play some offensively loud drum and bass like I did! Honestly, you won’t regret it. If you want your house party to pop off, you want the Blast 2 delivering the beats.

