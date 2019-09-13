These drumsticks turn your air drumming into real music

Okay, nothing soothes the soul more than air drumming with Phil Collins’ In the Air Tonight blaring out from a sweet hi-fi setup. No? Just me? Ok, then. Well, now I can drum along and actually make music, without a loud drumkit. PocketDrum is the latest innovative instrument from AeroBand, and it looks awesome.

These high-tech drumsticks let you do everything you can do with a physical drumkit, sans the drumkit. Perfect for practicing on your commute, your lunch break, heck, even during those extended bathroom visits. The possibilities are endless.

PocketDrum is a portable drumkit – without the drums

With the popularity of rhythm-based games, it was only a matter of time before someone made a way to learn real instruments using one. PocketDrum lets you air drum to your heart’s content while learning the rhythm and syncopation necessary to play real drums. The best part? They won’t annoy the neighbors. Here’s more of what we know about PocketDrum:

The companion app has three modes for teaching you, and even a game mode which takes cues from other rhythm-based games

You can do up to 99 hits per second

There’s only 6ms of delay at most, that’s less than most wireless headphones

Haptic feedback to mimic real drum hits

10-hour battery life

If this sounds cool, head on over to the Indiegogo campaign, where you can snag a set of PocketDrum sticks for $89. Shipping starts next month, so they must have the finished product already. Let’s see if this takes off or not.

