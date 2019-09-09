This hybrid smartwatch from Sequent gets its power from your movements

One of the most useful tools in tracking your health is a smartwatch. They track your movements, give you recommendations in their apps, and generally motivate you to better yourself. Most of them have one real shortcoming, however – the battery.

Not so with the SuperCharger² from Sequent, which has an automatic self-charging battery system so you’ll run out of juice way before your watch does.

This nifty hybrid smartwatch recharges itself from your movements

Okay, so the battery recharging from your movements is cool, but that’s not all you get for being active. You can earn Sequent’s cryptocurrency, SQ Coins, which you can then use to buy health and eco-friendly products and services from Sequent’s affiliate network. Nifty.

The watch also won a coveted Red Dot Design Award this year, with the jury panel saying, “a smartwatch equipped with a hybrid charging system is an exciting, innovative idea whose sustainability is convincing.”

Here are the rest of the specs:

Automatic self-charging battery system

Analog, real-time activity goal tracker on the face of the watch

Individualized training programs, calorie burn estimates, step counting and more from the companion app for iOS and Android

Waterproof up to 50 m

Swiss design

Eco-friendly watch bands made from reclaimed ocean materials

If the thought of a hybrid smartwatch that never runs out of battery sounds good to you, head on over to the Kickstarter where you can grab one for the equivalent of $192 USD.

