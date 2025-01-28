Review: Vitesy Shelfy is a superpowered strawberry saviour

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Vitesy Shelfy Smart Refrigerator Device 5.0 $179.99 $149.99 Quick Verdict: The Vitesy Shelfy is a revolutionary smart fridge purifier that genuinely extends the life of fresh produce by eliminating 97.5% of airborne bacteria in your refrigerator. Pros: Increases fresh food shelf-life

Increases fresh food shelf-life Reduces waste

Reduces waste Saves you money

Saves you money Good for the environment

Good for the environment Long battery life

Long battery life Easy to use

Easy to use Washable filter never needs replacing Cons: Read the pros list again

Read the pros list again Not a single complaint Buy at Amazon

Fed up of throwing food away? Spending an absolute fortune on wasting fresh food in the fridge? Cucumbers consistently turning to green liquid in the salad crisper?

You need to get on top of your fridge health, man. And how would one go about doing that? With the Vitesy Shelfy, of course

“BUT WHAT IS THIS MAGIC FOOD-SAVING GADGET, STE?!” I hear you cry from every continent.

Well, this revolutionary (and I actually mean that) $150 device is a smart fridge purifier that is here to reduce your food waste and keep your fresh produce fresh. And believe me, it does. How? Let’s find out.

Is that a Vitesy Shelfy in that box or are you just pleased to see me?

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

So, inside the box you get:

The Vitesy Shelfy device

USB-A to USB-C cable

And that is all, my dear. All you need to make your food last waaaaaaaaay longer.

Lookin’ Fresh

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

So, what does the device look like? Let’s tour it. The Shelfy is 2.38″D x 4.49″W x 6.51″H, and weighs in at a mere 730 grams.

Great news; your tempered glass refrigerator shelves won’t smash to bits under the colossal weight of your fridge purifier, then. Plus, it takes up very little space stood up against the fridge wall.

The Shelfy comes in two halves; one is an empty rear section made of grey plastic.

This also holds the purifying filter, which to me is reminiscent of some sort of calcified coral network, or even what your brain might look like up close.

This white nanomaterial web pops out of its clips in the rear of the unit so you can clean it.

The white front unit features the brains of the machine. The outside face has an operational button (although you’ll operate it mainly from the app anyway) surrounded by a status LED ring.

The left edge has a USB-C charging port. If you flip the front unit round and check its rear face out, you’ll see the fan, and the LED lights which luminate the status lights when the entire thing is assembled.

These lights, I stress, are NOT part of the actual filtration process. They’re merely a status indicator and that is all.

New-Fangled Filtration

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

So, we know what it looks like, but how on earth does it work? Well, that is a pretty simple answer, actually.

Once charged and connected to your home WiFi, the Shelfy is good to put in the fridge and get to work. When you first put Shelfy in the fridge, it’ll perform an initial analysis to check the conditions in your fridge.

Then it will tell you what you need to do to improve things inside the fridge. Stop opening it all the time, don’t open for long, turn the temperature up/down, that sort of advice.

Then it will periodically check the conditions, while also performing its purification tasks. It achieves this in a simple manner.

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

It will activate the fan, which then sucks closed fridge air through the Shelfy, directly through the filter, which means it captures and kills 97.5% of the airborne bacteria in your fridge.

When it is time to wash the filter, after 30 days of use, the app will give you a handy reminder.

You just pop it out of the clip, give it a good wash, reassemble, and pop Shelfy back in the fridge to continue working the miracles of a literal god.

The upshot here is an additional ten days of life out of your fresh produce.

The bacteria that causes your fruit and vegetables to go off in the fridge is dealt with by the Shelfy, meaning your food will last longer. In theory, at least, but what about in practice?

Saving fridges worldwide, one grape at a time

I can honestly say that I now wouldn’t have a fridge without the Shelfy sitting in it.

Strawberries—which lasted what seemed like ten minutes in my refrigerator pre-Shelfy—now retain their just-picked freshness for a good solid week.

I have been testing the Shelfy for about a month and a half at this point, and I only just used what remained of a packet of baby bell peppers that I bought WHEN I PUT THE SHELFY IN.

By all rights, they should have been reduced to that vile primordial soup that always ends up going down your new white t-shirt as you lift the bag out of the bottom of the crisper. Not with the Shelfy standing guard.

My girlfriend eats a lot of arugula. I don’t like it, so a bag goes further. We’re not throwing any wilted, floppy arugula away now, though.

It stays fresh for at least a week, which is plenty of time for my girlfriend to get through a bag.

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

What I am saying here is that the Shelfy is an amazing product. I honestly cannot find anything to fault with it. And how can I?

I am keeping my food fresher for longer, wasting less, and saving myself a fortune in the process. Plus, I haven’t noticed any malodor in the fridge, either.

Honestly, I doff my cap to Vitesy with the deepest of respect. The Shelfy is an absolute triumph. They should be a legal requirement in all refrigerators due to its wider implications.

Using a Shelfy means reducing waste. In turn this means a reduction in the volume of greenhouse gasses produced through food waste.

If we all had a Shelfy, we’d be saving shedloads of cash and collectively doing our part for the environment. Or one part of many necessary parts, at least.

The Shelfy companion app is great, too. It not only gives you performance updates based on the environment inside your fridge.

The app also gives you advice on how to pack your fridge to achieve maximum efficiency, and logs all the reports so you can see your fridge-health journey for yourself!

In all, a literally awe-inspiring package. Well done, Vitesy!

Why does your fridge still stink?

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

Because you’ve only just added your Shelfy to the shopping cart and it won’t arrive for a few days, right?

Sure thing, but when it arrives and you’ve set it up, prepare for a future filled with fresher, longer-lasting food, less waste, and a fat wedge of saved cash in your wallet.

There is literally nothing to argue with here. If a Shelfy isn’t winging its way to you as we speak, then you are missing out.

What's your current strategy for keeping food fresh longer?

