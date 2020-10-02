5 programming tips from expert coders

Coding is a fun skill that you can quickly learn and master with time. Novice coders or those looking to learn the basics of programming often look up to the experts for advice on the programming do’s and don’ts. Learning from the greats is an excellent step you can take to accelerate the learning process. Here, we’ve highlighted some five expert tips so you won’t have to look around anymore.

Get Started

This may sound vague and generic, but it works. Getting started is what expert programmers call “active learning” or learning by doing. It’s also one of the most challenging steps the wannabe coders find themselves stuck.

According to Aishwariya Ramachandran, a software developer at Oracle, “the only way for novice coders to get better is to program.” By getting started, you’re building an inner drive that will probably get you to the finish line. It not only rejuvenates your passion, but you get to appreciate the little wins along the way, which is necessary to get you on track.

If you’re also unsure which programming language to start with, all you need to do is get started with any language you can quickly access. However, there are those programming languages recommended for beginners.

Always work with a Plan/Outline.

As much as you want to get the job done, you want to plan your project, no matter how unnecessary it may seem. Coming up with an outline on paper is the best way to brainstorm and bring ideas to life. A coding project that requires an in-depth analysis, understanding, or even further research can turn messy if you don’t begin with an outline.

Coding best practices require that you understand the problem at hand before jumping to some syntax. You want to visualize the outcome before coming up with executable code. A well-thought-out outline will take care of all these and may help you identify potential flaws before you can get going.

Find a Mentor

Regardless of the programming language or career path you have chosen, finding a mentor will help you learn faster. You don’t want to venture into the unknown all by yourself. It pays to find people you’re confident with, and stick with them as they guide you.

Programming is a journey and never a destination. New things are introduced every now and then, and there’s always something new to learn on the other side. If, for example, you are more into the business app development, you want to find an expert Java developer to learn from and grow with.

Up Your Game

After mastering the basics, you may want to dive deeper and explore a professional career as a programmer. This is a decision you can make at any point in your coding journey, and the rewards are always worth it.

Suppose you’re looking to take your coding skills to the next level, it’s always a good idea to leverage the coding Bootcamps. More often, what you learn from these intensive training programs is niche-specific and highly-marketable. How much you can make after a coding Bootcamp depends on several factors, such as; the programming language you specialized in, your technical skills, level of education, etc.

Another step you can take to improve your coding skills is learning to write readable code. This means writing code that you can understand now and in the future; without having to retrace the paths. The best way to write readable code is to maximize the use of comments. Always avoid assumptions or leaving some critical points for interpretation. You want to write code that your friends can read through and have an idea of what you’re up to.

Learn Through Mistakes

Programming is a skill that is best learned the hard way; by making mistakes repeatedly and skimming through the code several times before spotting the error. While you can be smart and agile, making mistakes remains a universal law of programming.

When you hit a stumbling block, it’s recommended to always reach out for help from those who know better. This is where coding forums and communities such as stack overflow and Github comes in handy.

Final Thoughts

Every expert was once a beginner, and they all went through the process. There’s always a path you must follow if you’re eying a seat at the high table. All the tips we’ve provided above aren’t only actionable but results-oriented.

If you’re looking to begin your programming career, the rule of thumb is to start somewhere and learn new things, one step at a time. As a coder, there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all; you’ll always want to build a work ethic that suits your unique taste, personality, and needs. You can mix and match the programming languages, coding styles, coding environments, etc. until you find what works. And the one last thing; giving up is never an option!

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: