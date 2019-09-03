6 steps required for effective QA software testing 

Quality assurance (QA) testing of software has a lot in common with pure software development. Both of these tasks are needed to produce quality software, particularly in a competitive market. Testing has a life cycle full of phases that need to be accomplished to drive further changes down the line that will benefit the users just as development does.

Because of this similarity and because both development and testing should be done together, QA outsourcing is a great way to go. It allows companies to have separate teams for development and QA testing to improve quality.

Specialization is key in competitive software development markets today as it offers productivity benefits. QA testing also requires a different skill set in addition to knowledge about various development languages on which the software is being programmed in. It has various specialist tools and methodologies associated with it.

With that said, here are the steps involved in testing software during development or even post-release to make sure it functions as expected:

Static Testing Phase

The first phase verifies the requirements and specifications for the software that is being tested. It makes sure they are thorough, complete, and make sense for the product or service goals.

This is the first thing you should do because the testing phase finds defects before they’re even in the system. It is an analysis that looks at a product or service to make sure it fulfills the requirements and specs.

Module/Unit Testing Phase

The second phase of testing begins after developers have completed individual modules. Each module or unit is tested independent of each other. This will help in finding defects isolated from the software as a whole.

By testing each unit in isolation, it is easier to pinpoint the cause of an error within the code. This is because each isolated unit is tested individually as separate modules, rather than all at once, thus there is less code to focus on at once.

Integration Testing

After the units were tested in isolation or as modules, this third phase begins. It makes sure the units tested in modules work well together in assemblies. The way it works is that units or modules are added together one by one and tests are performed after each additional one is added.

This manner of testing validates that the modules work well together. Because units are added sequentially, the cause and effect are easy to identify in terms of potential issues that may arise.

System Testing Phase

The fourth phase of testing certifies the entire system as a whole. This is the most intensive and demanding phase. It is not just a single method of testing, but it also relies on many different individual tests that make up the system testing phase.

Examples of these individual tests are functional testing, security testing, performance testing, and database testing. The multitude of tests that can run in this phase is vast and it depends on the software in question and testers present for the role.

User Acceptance Phase

The user acceptance phase of testing looks more at the user experience (UX) rather than the underlying systems in place. It analyzes the various aspects of the software to see if they are well received and usable by actual, prospective or simulated users.

During this phase, the user learning curve is evaluated, the navigation of the interface as well as how useful the actual application is for the market it is aiming for. It wants to make sure the software is attractive for the market and will attract users to its features.

Production Verification

The sixth and final phase occurs when the product is deployed within the product environment. It validates the production built and ensures that all of the components were deployed and are working correctly. This phase is also called post-release production verification because it is done once the software is deployed or released within a live production environment.

Data compatibility issues are something that may arise as a result of this testing phase. Data can vary between production and test environments. Another issue that may arise is deployment. Missing configurations or site settings can occur.

Conclusion

QA Testing and software development go hand-in-hand. Testing will make sure the bugs are ironed out before the next software update or as the product or service is being developed. It will make sure system requirements are up to par with the market through stress tests. It will also identify features that need to be worked on in future updates, and give developers ideas or tasks on where they should focus their attention.

A company that wants a product or service that is not only unique and useful but functional as well, needs to focus its efforts on recruiting, both high-quality testers and developers. If it cannot find the talent in-house, outsourcing is a great option and will allow for greater specialization within its teams.

