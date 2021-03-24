Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the released Transmog

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was released on November 10, 2020, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game showed the best-selling start in the series.

The new Ubisoft game is dedicated to the famous Viking expansion of the 9th century. At that time, hordes of northern barbarians were terrorizing all of Western Europe, raiding cities and ravaging monasteries.

The tough and assertive nature of the game matches Ubisoft’s ambitions. With Origins, the studio faced a barrage of criticism from veteran fans of the series for moving from a linear, story-driven adventure to an open-world role-playing game. But the management of the company stood firm, stating that it would not step back, but build a New Unity within Origins. And they did it.

Valhalla is a unique game in its own way. The developers managed to combine a strong, coherent story with role-playing, an ARPG-like combat system with social stealth, and a convincing open world with system mechanics.

Transmogrification

Earlier in March, Ubisoft released the 1.2 update for AC Valhalla. One of the key innovations is the long-awaited transmogrification.

Transmogrification allows players to change the appearance of items but retain their characteristics. Earlier, the function was added to the previous games of the series after the release, but this time, the players were unhappy.

In Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, transmogrification was free, and you could use the function right in the hero’s inventory menu. In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, only the blacksmith Gunnar of Ravenstorp is involved in transmogrification, and you will have to pay 50 silver each time.

History from Scratch

The Valhalla team was given an almost impossible task: to come up with a beautiful finale of the mythological trilogy, to close the blank spots in the history of the First Civilization, to bring the intermediate finale of the confrontation between the Brotherhood of Assassins and Templars, to lay bridges to the very first part and, among other things, to remind of the plot in the modern the world.

With this in mind, the developers made a very correct decision — they simply pushed all these storylines into the background and brought the saga of the Raven clan, a Norwegian community that decided to move to England, to the center of the story.

Players’ Feedback

The game got positive feedback, but there is always some space for improvement.

What gamers liked:

The strong story in the spirit of the old parts with an interesting protagonist.

The world seems more man-made and meaningful than in Odyssey.

The return of several classic mechanics, including “social stealth” and one-hit kills.

Loot has become smaller, and interaction with it is more meaningful.

The game can be played almost without grinding, doing only the main missions.

What they did not like:

The story is loosely connected, in fact, by the assassins themselves and seems to be isolated. For some, this will be a plus.

Jomsvikings and the rest of the crew do not affect anything and are not particularly needed.

The game is again incredibly long and in places, one might say, protracted.

In terms of system mechanics, the developers took a step back, although Watch Dogs Legion is built on them almost entirely.

The editors of the British magazine PC Gamer attributed to the merits of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla the variety and originality of side quests in the spirit of the Red Dead series, a fascinating open world that Ubisoft made more alive compared to AC Odyssey, and an in-depth combat system that arouses interest in the narrative and protagonist.

