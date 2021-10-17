Battlefield 2042 to offer free new-gen upgrades to digital players

With the latest installment in the famous warfare video game series, Battlefield 2042, EA has reportedly changed its stance on the policy of upgrades.

Any user who purchases the standard digital edition of Battlefield 2042 on Xbox One and PS4 will be given the new-generation upgrades free of cost. The new-gen upgrades refer to the version of Battlefield 2042 offered on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5.

With this move, EA has made a great deviation from its original stance of offering new-gen upgrades to its users. Previously, these upgrades were only offered to those users who purchased the Gold Edition of the game, which was sold at a retail price of $99.99.

What about the physical version of Battlefield 2042?

Although this announcement comes as great news for the digital players, no such announcement has been made regarding the physical edition of Battlefield 2042. EA has changed its policy; however, there is no clarification regarding upgrade offerings for the physical copy of the game.

As a result, the people who want to play Battlefield 2042 on their gaming stations with a physically purchased copy will still have to purchase the $99.99-worth Gold Edition for the new upgrade.

The Battlefield 2042 Beta went live for all the gamers on 8 October 2021. Those who had pre-ordered the games received early access to the beta on the midnight of 6 October (3.00 am Pacific Daylight Time and 8.00 am Eastern Daylight Time).

The biggest change in the Battlefield 2042 gameplay, as observed in the Open Beta, is in the form of a new system that allows gamers to customize the loadout. This means that gamers will now be able to use their favorite weapon. Other features include which will be seen during the final launch are –

Game Modes: The two main game modes, Breakthrough, and Conquest are returning in Battlefield 2042. While Breakthrough largely remains the same, Conquest will support around 128 players on PC and will also include bigger maps. The most awaited addition is a new game mode called Hazard Zone. The last game mode is called the Battlefield Portal, which will feature seven classic warfare maps.

The two main game modes, Breakthrough, and Conquest are returning in Battlefield 2042. While Breakthrough largely remains the same, Conquest will support around 128 players on PC and will also include bigger maps. The most awaited addition is a new game mode called Hazard Zone. The last game mode is called the Battlefield Portal, which will feature seven classic warfare maps. No Single Player Campaign: The developers of the game have decided to do away with the single-player campaign in Battlefield 2042. The first single-player campaign was introduced in the 2008 version of the game, Battlefield: Bad Company. Although there will be no single-player mode, there have been significant improvements in the multiplayer mode, as per the online sources.

The developers of the game have decided to do away with the single-player campaign in Battlefield 2042. The first single-player campaign was introduced in the 2008 version of the game, Battlefield: Bad Company. Although there will be no single-player mode, there have been significant improvements in the multiplayer mode, as per the online sources. Season-based Content: Battlefield 2042 – offered on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5 – will feature season-based content, and each of the seasons in the game will last for around two months. There will be around four seasons in the first year, and each season will have the option of a paid and free battle pass. Each new season will have fresh content and four new specialists.

According to GH, the game was originally planned to be launched by the end of October. However, the final launch date of Battlefield 2042 has now been shifted to 19 November.

Battlefield 2042 soundtrack

In addition to the announcement regarding the upgrade, the soundtrack for Battlefield 2042 was also launched by EA recently. The soundtrack has reportedly been composed by Sam Slater and Hildur Guðnadóttir. They have previously worked on the sound design for the popular HBO drama series Chernobyl and also Joker, which won them an Oscar.

Some of the soundtracks from the game have been allowed for use by content creators in streams and videos. EA often encourages users to use the soundtrack for content as part of its marketing strategy. The users have also been allowed to use the tracks during the Open Beta round, which went live from 6 to 10 October.

